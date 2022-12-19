PUNTA GORDA — Hayden Wik and his mother Lori Wik are both expected to offer pleas in their criminal cases next February.

Hayden Wik, 19, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon by a minor in connection to an alleged killing in 2021. His mother, 47, is charged with allowing a minor to possess a weapon.


