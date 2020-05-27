Hazmat 2 (copy)

A homeowner drops off boxes of hazardous waste in 2019 at a Sarasota County chemical collection site. The sites are opening Monday for limited collections by appointment only.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Sarasota County has reopened its chemical collection centers, with limited access for hazardous waste disposal.

Appointments will be mandatory for businesses and residents wanting to use the facilities.

According to city and county officials, appointments are set every 30 minutes from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at:

• 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice (Wednesday-Saturday)

• 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis (Monday-Saturday)

• 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota (Monday-Saturday)

For more information, visit www.scgov.net/hazardouswaste. Appointments can be made on the website.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments