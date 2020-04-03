SARASOTA — HCA Healthcare, which operates Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Englewood Community Hospital and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, announced a new effort Friday to protect employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement follows protests earlier at some HCA hospitals, including Doctor’s Hospital in Sarasota and Fawcett in Port Charlotte.
“This pandemic is unique, and our caregivers’ concerns are real,” said Dr. Ravi Chari, president of HCA Healthcare West Florida, in a statement Friday. “We want them to know that we care like family, and we stand with them.”
Because of the pandemic, many hospitals have experienced a decrease in surgery and outpatient volume — resulting in a loss of hours and wages for some workers.
“In response, HCA Healthcare announced a new ‘pandemic pay continuation’ policy to help protect the financial security for front-line caregivers at all facilities. It applies to all HCA Healthcare employees, including those at area hospitals,” states HCA’s announcement. “For colleagues with reduced hours who work in clinical facilities or support areas, we will attempt to redeploy them so that they can keep working. Those who cannot be redeployed will receive 70 percent of base pay for up to seven weeks until HCA Healthcare better understands the long-term implications of this pandemic on the organization.”
HCA also announced Friday senior leadership members will take a 30% pay cut until the pandemic passes. HCA CEO Sam Hazen plans to donate his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund. Board of Directors has waived their cash compensation for the remainder of the year as well.
