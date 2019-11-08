By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING —”If not for them, I wouldn’t be here,” John Pruett said Tuesday.
First responders who revived him after he collapsed in September from a heart attack were honored Tuesday by Highlands County Fire Rescue. Other city and county fire and emergency medical crews were also recognized from three other heart attack incidents as well as county workers who put out a truck fire in October.
It was all part of an effort to honor those who saved lives. Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said the quick action of Road and Bridge workers James Goins, Vincent Perry and Justin Wilson saved the truck and pump, preventing a small fire from becoming a large one.
When fire crews arrived, the fire was already out, he said.
“This is not something you see every day,” Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green said. “The fire guys are used to doing that, but these guys build roads, so for me it was pretty impressive.”
Bashoor said medical personnel know when they’ve cheated death.
“With fires, we don’t always know what we cheated,” Bashoor said.
He then showed a short surveillance video of the fire. It burned a hydraulic pump, right next to the diesel tank on a truck.
Bashoor said the smoke on the screen was “high velocity” smoke. If the road crew had not gotten the fire out, it could have ignited the whole fuel station.
He then honored Highlands County Fire Services, Emergency Medical Services and Sebring City Fire Department personnel for their actions.
Where names are not used, Bashoor did not have authorization to release a patient’s name under the Health Insurance Privacy and Portability Act.
In all cases, he said, patients were initially reported to 911 as unconscious and not breathing.
– On March 16, on State Road 66, a 53-year-old man who had had chest pains throughout the day, asked his son to pull the car over. He got out and collapsed in a ditch. His son called 911.
When EMS arrived, medics resuscitated him and took him to the hospital. He was discharged home after a brief stay, Bashoor said.
Bashoor honored Field Training Officer/Firefighter/Paramedic Brody Carr, Battalion Chief 2 Kelly Duppenthaler, Emergency Medical Technician Wyatt Montgomery, Firefighter/EMT Max Sherwood, as well as DeSoto City Station 19 Firefighter/EMTs John Poynor and Nick White.
– On July 11 at the McDonald’s on southbound U.S. 27 in Sebring, a man waiting in line went into cardiac arrest.
Bashoor said emergency personnel successfully revived him: EMS Field Training Officer/Paramedic Michael Tallent, Paramedic Joshua Zahn, EMT Kaylynn Pearlman, Paramedic Rebecca Crews, and Sebring City Firefighters Lt./EMT Jimmy Baker and Firefighter/EMT Gregory Carr.
– On July 23, a person went into cardiac arrest at Care Now facility on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard. Staff there started cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Emergency crews took over and successfully revived the person.
They took the patient to AdventHealth Sebring, where the person received two stents that day and two more stents two days later, Bashoor said.
He honored Paramedic Jennifer Bidlack, EMT Amanda Fant, Capt. Karin Richardson, Paramedic Richie Revels, EMT Wyatt Montgomery, and Firefighter/EMTs Daniel Baker and Sammy Deatherage from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department.
– At 3 p.m. Sept. 4, on Martin Luther King Boulevard, 59-year-old John Pruett collapsed from a heart attack at his job.
Medic Unit 17-1 arrived to find him no longer breathing. He had lost a lot of blood from hitting his head when he fell.
They resuscitated him and discharged him to his home.
Bashoor honored Paramedic Jason Hobbs, Paramedic Michael Swafford, EMT Wyatt Montgomery, EMT Bryan Sands, and from DeSoto City Fire Station 19: Firefighter/Paramedic Aaron Eures and Firefighter/EMT John Wooten.
Betty, introduced by Bashoor as Pruett’s girlfriend at the meeting, thanked emergency personnel for what they did to save his life.
“If it was not for you, and the education that you had, and the continuing efforts that you take to continue to do what you do every day, John [Pruett] would not be here,” Betty said, “and I thank you so, so much, and may God bless you all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.