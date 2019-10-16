For Kristofer Geddie, Venice Theatre’s general manager/director of diversity, it was a long and winding road to Venice.
Theater paved the way.
“My first experience with diversity was in theater,” said Geddie, who is African American. “I definitely did not see it at church.”
With Fayetteville, N.C., and the Fort Bragg military base in the area where his family resided, there were people from everywhere and every race and religion.
Geddie’s parents were involved with theater and involved Kristofer and his two sisters, Holly and Harriet, in the Fort Bragg Playhouse and the Fayetteville Little Theatre (now known as the Cape Fear Regional Theatre).
The Geddie children were often on stage but the parents were mostly front-of-the-house volunteers, he said.
One of his first performances was in “The Green Pastures,” a play that won a Pulitzer Prize in 1926. Set in New Orleans, it is a child’s dream of heaven. The child goes to sleep in Sunday school and awakens in Heaven. The cast numbered 50-60 children — all angels.
It was not his only show dealing with religion. He played Judas in “Jesus Christ Superstar” during the summer between high school and college.
One of the first times he experienced racism was when he was a student at Mars Hill University, a small private university in Mars Hill, North Carolina. He was cast as Jesus in “Old Man Joseph and His Family.”
“That seemed to be a problem for some of the students,” Geddie said, “but the theater department and administration never wavered.”
Geddie began college as a voice major at Mars Hill but switched to theater. He graduated in 1998 and landed a job in “Beetle Juice’s Graveyard Review at Universal in Orlando.
“I hated it,” he said. “I left after three or four months. He went on tour with a theater company out of Richmond and then landed his first job with a cruise line, Commodore Cruise Lines. He was a singer and traveled to Mexico and within the Caribbean for about six months. The day after Christmas 1999, he got word that the company was bankrupt. The ship was in Jamaica. He and the other American employees had to be sent home. The rest had to stay on board until things were sorted out according to where they were from. Geddie then went to Hawaii to work on the old US Line. After a year he left and went to New York, did a lot of auditions, and just before Sept 11., 2001, he signed a lease on an apartment. He could see the Towers from his windows.
New York would be his base but the world would continue to be his stage.
“I was taught how to audition well,” he said. “If you are good to people, work gets work.”
One of those auditions was for “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at the Broadway Palm in Fort Myers.
“They did that audition in New York. I also did it (“Smokey Joe’s Cafe”) at the Allegheny Playhouse in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania.
Still a resident of New York City, Geddie cruised the world with Norwegian Cruise Lines as a five-year company manager and principle singer for Jean Ann Ryan Productions. He appeared in “Twelfth Night,” “The Secret Garden,” the premier of the one-man show “Bert Williams,” “Broadway Star,” “Angels in America” and “Dreamgirls” and was “hung several times as Judas in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
He returned to Florida in 2009 to work with Nate Jacobs’ Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.
“We went to Switzerland for two months with a circus show,” he said. “We were Gospel singers.”
He still knew little if anything about Venice or its theater. Geddie had one more show to do after that before heading to graduate school. He was debating between Yale and Brooklyn College when he heard from Rebecca Phippard, a former college classmate, who lived in Venice.
Venice Theatre was looking for a black actor to play the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in “Ragtime.”
Geddie sent an audition video to Venice Theatre, got the role and headed South — for good, as it has turned out.
“He’s a rock,” Venice Theatre executive director Murray Chase said. “I’d been looking at the changing population; Kris had taken a leadership role in ‘Ragtime’ and I talked to artistic director Allan Kollar about keeping him (Geddie) around. “I went to the (Gulf Coast Community) Foundation and they funded the (director of diversity) position for a couple of years. Now he is the theater’s general manager as well as director of diversity.”
“The goal was to bring in more of what was not here,” Geddie said. “They also convinced me that I could learn a lot about theater management here.”
Not only has all that happened but, nine years later, Geddie is still here. He is finally going to graduate school — at Goucher College in Maryland. He is in a three-year program which includes spending a few weeks on campus each summer plus taking online classes the rest of the year, all leading to a Master of Arts degree in Arts Administration. The faculty includes some of the top theater professionals in the country.
“I work closely with Murray,” Geddie said. “He has taught me so much of what I’m learning in graduate school. Here I can actually do it.”
In 2016 he reprised his role as Coalhouse Walker when the theater produced “Ragtime” for a second time. Geddie, who has been in several other productions, recently directed “Jungle Book” and considers Kollar a big brother. He also spent a lot of time talking about the set design for “Jungle Book” with the theater’s resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof.
“He is as talented and driven behind the scene as he is on stage,” Kollar said about all the ways Geddie has impacted Venice Theatre.
Because of Chase (a past president of the American Association of Community Theatres and the person who brought its international festival to Venice in 2010), Geddie has become involved with that organization as a board member. He also is the treasurer of the Florida Theatre Conference and Florida state community theater representative.
In his nine years in Venice, Geddie has appeared in several productions and directed “Crowns,” “Schoolhouse Rock Live!,” “Fences,” “Ain’t Misbehavin” and, this season, “Jungle Book.”
Geddie has found a home in Venice. He is active in several community organizations. He is a member of the Ambassadors Circle for “Embracing Our Differences” in Sarasota and a board member of the Friends of the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
“Kris will continue growing in his leadership abilities and will get added duties,” Chase said.
