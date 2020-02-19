PUNTA GORDA — Thomas Jefferson Fulton was the first African American male to break the four-minute mile in Munich, Germany in 1973. At 3:55, it was a personal best time.

Fulton attended Charlotte High School where he was a member of the track and field team, and he was inducted in the Florida Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1983.

He was awarded the key to the city of Punta Gorda, and Tom Fulton Day was declared on July 6th.

Tom's brother, Buster, and sisters ? & ? have boxes of old photos and ...

