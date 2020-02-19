PUNTA GORDA — Thomas Jefferson Fulton was the first African American male to break the four-minute mile in Munich, Germany in 1973. At 3:55, it was a personal best time.
Fulton attended Charlotte High School where he was a member of the track and field team, and he was inducted in the Florida Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1983.
He was awarded the key to the city of Punta Gorda, and Tom Fulton Day was declared on July 6th.
Tom's brother, Buster, and sisters ? & ? have boxes of old photos and ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.