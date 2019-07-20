He Will Direct Your Path

Do you believe that God has a plan for your life? Should you ask God to guide you in your daily life? Many of us do not like anyone telling us what to do, but the Bible tells us that we would be much better off if we asked God’s advice and direction.
In the Old Testament, armies and leaders asked God whether they should go into battle or not. (1 Samuel 17:47, I Chronicles 5:20, Psalms 18:39). Other Biblical verses, Psalms 48:14, Jeremiah 3:4, John 16:13 speak of “God as our Guide.”
Isaiah 28:29 says, “This also comes from the Lord of hosts, who is wonderful in counsel and excellent in guide.” “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not to thine own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct thy paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
In important matters like what job or occupation to seek, where to go to school, whom to marry, where to live, it is vital to seek God’s advice and follow His will. How many mistakes and heartaches we may avoid if we eagerly and earnestly seek God’s will in prayer.
In his book, “Saint, Seer and Scientist,” J.H. Hunter writes about George Washington Carver, who was a man of prayer, and in the simplicity of his faith made prayer his “natural habitat.” Hunter, writes, “I asked him if he ever found prayers for guidance in connection with his discoveries and inventions. “Of course,” he said, “that goes without saying.” “You see, there is no need for anyone to be without direction or to wander amid the perplexities and the complications of this life. Are we not plainly told, “In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy path?”
“Why go along on our poor, blind way when God has told us that He will help us? God can always be depended on. Just like a radio, it is of little use sitting there unless I turn the dial and tune in on the station I want. Then, I will have what I seek. It is all so simple; just opening up the avenues of approach to God through prayer.” (J. H. Hunter).
Tune in to God’s will and he will direct your life this day and always.
The Rev. John T. James is the former pastor of Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota, with 50 years of ministry in Florida churches. He is retired and now living in Port Charlotte. Email him at peaceriver80@aol.com.
