Sarabeth Kalajian gets a surprise at her retirement event

Sarabeth Kalajian, retiring head of Sarasota County Libraries, with library benefactor William H. Jervey Jr. who made a surprise annoncement at her retirement event.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Staff Report

Sarabeth Kalajian received accolades and honors on her retirement, closing the book after 35 years with the Sarasota County Library System.

At a special event sponsored by the Library Foundation for Sarasota County, Kalajian received not one but two major honors.

The first, from the foundation and funded by private gifts and pledges from 35 donors was The Sarabeth Kalajian Creativity Endowment. The endowment is designed to provide creative learning opportunities throughout the county, funded by the annual revenue from the endowment.

The second gift was a total surprise from William H. Jervey Jr. who funded a special gift to name the Sarabeth Kalajian Children’s Wing and Garden at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.

Both gifts were awarded on Nov. 13 to honor her “collaborative leadership in achieving the outreach goals of Sarasota County Libraries.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments