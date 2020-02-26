What’s not to love about a show that reminds us to love one another?
Based on a little-read 16th century novel, The Arcadian: by Sid Phillip Sydney, with songs by the Go-Go’s, “Head Over Heels” fills the main stage of The Players Centre for the Performing Arts with, music, mirth and a bit of madness; but most of all lessons in love.
The brilliant choreography by director/choreographer Brian F. Finerty adds polish and sparkle to a show that meshes well with the Sarasota Bayfront Show “Embracing Our Differences.”
Singing and dancing in colorful and sparkly costumes by David Waler are cast members of every color, size and such, portraying characters of every sexual orientation, That this example of how people can get along despite any and all differences is a lesson to be learned from this story which is set in the 16th century when equality was not a common practice.
While the dancing nearly steals the show, the stellar voices of players who come in all sizes, including super-sized, matches the choreography and costumes to make for about two hours of extraordinary entertainment.
Keeping the beat for everyone is music director Michelle Kasanofsky, who is most often found at Venice Theatre. She also is the choral director at Port Charlotte High school and was Charlotte County Teacher of the Year in 2013. Just another sample of the kind of talent in this production. She and her musicians are behind and well above the stage, which leaves plenty of room for dancing and there is plenty of it. Songs many people in the audience will recognize include “We Got the Beat,” “Mad About You,” “Head Over Heels” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”
The players include Kelly Leissler as Basilius, Andrea Keddell As Gynecia, Debbie White as Pamela, Lexi Lowther as Philiclea, Jalex Scott as Dematus, Caitlin Ellis as Mopsa, Jason Ellis as Musidorus and Luke McFatrich as Pythio.
Performing in the ensemble are Jessica Babcock, Ashly Cronkhite, Bailey Scott, Emma Musgrove, Gracelyn Mappes, Tahlia Chinault, Eli Gilbert, Hunter Day and Hannah Doster.
Of course, there are also some mythical characters that appear from time to time. … It is set in the 16th century after all.
“Head Over Heels” continues through March 8. For performance times and dates, call 365-2494 or visit theplayers.org. The theater is at 838 North Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota.
