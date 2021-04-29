WEST VILLAGES - Sure, you moved here for the warmth and warmth and warmth.
But what about the surf?
And the best sunsets?
Then you need to find a beach. Or several beaches.
Well, you're in luck. A lot of luck. Within 40 minutes of West Villages, you have literally some of the best beaches in America.
And 40 minutes is about as far as you need to go.
Among the beaches and spots along the Gulf of Mexico include:
• Venice Fishing Pier: About 12 minutes away from West Villages. There are beaches that are technically a part of the Venice Beach path on both sides. It gives a good spot to enjoy the breeze and avoid sand in your shoes. Great for people who want to fish - or watch others enjoy fishing. The area is also home to Sharky's On The Pier and Fins at Sharky's - spots for either a big dinner or intimate drink with friends.
• Manasota Key Beach: About 15 minutes away toward Englewood, it offers plenty of parking, bathrooms and room to roam. Manasota Key also has spots for putting in boats into Lemon Bay.
• Caspersen Beach: About 15 minutes away into Venice and a short drive south just past the city limits. As close as it is, it is not one that many people head to. But it is known for its shark teeth collecting and walkways. It, too, has restrooms and showers. It's also sometimes in the flight path for planes coming into Venice Municipal Airport, which can bring out unique moments.
• Venice Beach: About 18 minutes from West Villages, Venice Beach doesn't have a lot of parking but there is plenty of spots for your car toward the beach along West Venice Avenue. During the day, it has food and treats available along with restrooms. Every morning, there is yoga going on at sunrise; every Sunday, a drum circle at sunset. There's also volleyball nets and lifeguards during the day.
• Englewood Beach: About 20 minutes from West Villages. Plenty of parking, some of it you need to pay for; and plenty of things to do. This is a beach where a party is always nearby. There are plenty of opportunities to rent whatever you need on the beach. Within a 5 minute walk of the beach, you can rent personal watercraft or see-through kayaks. There's also sunset and nature cruises nearby that go into Lemon Bay.
• Humphris Park: About 23 minutes away. Technically, not a beach. Home of the South Jetty in Venice, it gives a chance to enjoy the gulf breeze along with the resident dolphins, birds and occasional manatees. It is a prized destination for sunsets and early morning fishing. The South Jetty walkway is great for those who are sometimes struggling with their feet. There is a small place to purchase food in the park and places to sit and watch the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.
• North Jetty Beach: About 25 minutes away. Considered slightly out of the way, but not really. It's a great place to see gopher tortoises (don't put them in the water) and pelicans. And it's the place to go if you're a surfer or want to become one. The waves are best here for surfing in the area. If there are storms in the Gulf of Mexico, the boards are at North Jetty. It's along Casey Key with plenty of places for food or renting kayaks, surfboards and paddleboards.
• Stump Pass State Park: About 27 minutes away from West Villages. Want a different feel? Stump Pass State Park at the south end of Manasota Key has a parking lot that ends and then it's up to you to walk the rest of the way. More secluded than many spots, Peterson Cut on the west side is a waterway for small boats and jet skies. But the plentiful fish, shells and osprey give the beach itself a more private feel. At the farthest edge, sailors anchor or beach boats to enjoy Stump Pass. From there you can glance at the mansions on Don Pedro Island - which can only be reached by ferry.
• Siesta Key: It's not just a show on MTV. Regularly named one of the best beaches in America, Siesta Key Beach is about 35 minutes from West Villages. What makes it so special? The white sands are constantly cool. And, generally, the water seems to go for acres before becoming deep. Heads up, though: The beach itself is wider than most beaches in the area. There's a walking path down to it because - after you park your car, you might be walking for five minutes on the sand before you touch water. Siesta Key itself has a ton of opportunities for adventures like parasailing and collecting tourism swag.
• Gasparilla Island State Park: About 40 minutes away from West Villages - and includes a tollway. At the south end of Boca Grande is a small lighthouse and cooler beaches and water. It is a spot rich in history and named for a man who never really existed - Jose Gaspar. It's also a location where you have a chance to see iguanas sunbathing - but the invasive species isn't welcome in Florida. But the main wildlife here are the tarpon - it's considered the Tarpon Fishing Capital of the World. It's also a location where celebrities and the connected spend time in the winter months, from Harrison Ford to the members of the Bush family. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.