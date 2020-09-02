As the pandemic continues to impact life as we have known it for most of our lives, it has been interesting to see how we are dealing with it, especially in this arts-oriented community.
Thanks to Zoom, nearly all the arts organizations have continued to provide classes or programs to their fans.
Renata Gaona led the way in mid-March as she and daughter Victoria trained her entire dancing school staff in the ways of Zoom with the result that all her classes were given online.
It was so successful that even when in-studio classes could resume during the summer, there were requests to continue some classes on Zoom. Visit attitudesindance.com.
Venice Theatre also wasted little time in converting classes to Zoom as did Florida Studio Theatre.
FST put it’s annual Improv Festival online, as well as its Suffragist program, which was nearly a year-long project. It too wasted no time in putting its classes online. Its fall classes will include online offerings as well as some classes at the theater while operating with adaptations for everyone’s safety as the pandemic seems to rage on and Florida joined the list of states that have had more than 10,000 deaths related to COVID-19. Visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
Sarasota Opera has been offering a variety of operatic-themed programming for its many fans. The opera remains optimistic about its winter season which begins in late February. Go to sarasotaopera.org
The Players in Sarasota has not only put classes online but also an auction to benefit the theater in conjunction with its 90th anniversary celebration, which was live online thanks to Zoom.
With the old building’s closure in October, the Players Centre is offering small group tours of the space it has occupied for so long. at 838 North Tamiami Trail. Call the theater at 941-365-2494 to reserve a space on one of the tours and visit theplayers.org to learn about an outdoor production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Sarasota Polo Grounds as well as its sale of costumes and stage props used in the old theater building.
Asolo Repertory also has offered a variety of online programming as it adjusts and readjusts its coming season. Students and faculty in its conservatory for actor training are also adapting to a season that has had fewer shows last year and likely will have fewer shows in the coming year for its students. Visit asolorep.org.
Venice Art Center has reopened but with smaller classes and limited visitors all wearing masks of course, for everyone’s safety. Go to veniceartcenter.com.
The new normal has impacted all of us but the arts community has been especially hard hit.
Yet we are lucky in this area, for this is a community of people who care about the arts and when Murray Chase (producing artistic director of Venice Theatre) mentioned that the theater’s income loss could be as much as $750,000 when shows were canceled last March, donors stepped up in myriad ways. Instead of requesting refunds for the unused tickets, many subscribers turned the tickets back to the theater as donations. That happened at other arts organizations as well.
There also has been some government help and some help from national foundations that support the arts.
I worry most about The Players because it had sold its building with plans underway to move to a new location at Lakewood Ranch in a couple of years. With the likelihood of canceled shows and/or diminished audience during this time, it has decided to vacate the old building Oct 1 and will be performing for the next two years at least in a space that is yet to be announced. As the oldest theater in this area, I sincerely hope its longtime fan base, as well as its fans-to-be at Lakewood Ranch will step up to the plate to ensure its successful move to the new space it so richly deserves after all these years.
Whatever the reason you moved to this area, it is the arts (including the old Greatest Show on Earth) as much as anything that has shaped the area.
I did not even mention Venice Symphony, Venice Concert Band, Venice Chorale and so many other musical organizations as well as the Ringling College of Art and Design.
If you can help one or more of these and other arts organizations, please do so.
