More than 100 million people are vaccinated in the United States.
As more and more people get vaccines, and vaccine numbers are slowing down, G. Steve Huard of the Sarasota County Health Department spoke to about COVID-19 issues.
Some states say people aren’t coming back for their second dose. Is the health department issue here?
We have not had issues with people not returning for their second dose of vaccine.
What happens if you don’t get the second shot?
One shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine does give you some protection from the coronavirus, but the risk of getting COVID-19 is lowest if you get both shots. The Centers for Disease Control recently confirmed that two doses are better than one, with a study of almost 4,000 health-care personnel, first responders, and front-line workers between Dec. 14 and March 13. They found that one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine conferred 80% protection, versus 90% two weeks after the second dose.
Here’s the link to the study, bit.ly/2PYbnMW.
Are younger people getting vaccinated?
Yes, but not at the same rates as our older community members.
Will there be more pop-up sites?
Yes, we continue to work with the community to develop more pop-up vaccination clinics.
How is the health department working to vaccinate hard-to-reach residents or those skeptical about the vaccine?
We consistently work with our community partners to facilitate vaccination events in our underserved communities.
With relaxed rules, should people who are unvaccinated let their guard down and go in large crowds?
We recommend following the CDC guidelines, bit.ly/3eNqDWF. Now is not the time to lower your guard.
What message would you tell parents who are unsure to have their child/teen vaccinated?
I would recommend parents that are unsure speak with their physician as they would be able to address any medical concerns.
Is the county doing anything else to help people during the pandemic?
Yes, applications now open for the Sarasota County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program for city and county residents financially impacted by COVID-19 and seeking assistance paying rent and utilities. Individuals can apply online at scgov.net/rent.
