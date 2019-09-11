Staff Report
In celebration of National Recovery Month, the Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency and the Family Connections Ministry of First United Methodist Church in Bradenton are co-sponsoring an opportunity to hear a panel of four tell how they managed to break free from addiction disease and begin the road to a successful recovery.
Program panelists include Betty Sears of Hand Up to Victory; Donna Shea, certified recovery peer-to-peer specialist of First Step of Sarasota, Manatee Hospital; Larry Sears, who works with the High on Jesus recovery ministry; and Wes Hollis, author of “Heartbeats.”
The free program will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Grace Church, 8521 Vamo Road in Sarasota, according to information provided by the Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency. Doors will open for light refreshments and fellowship at 6 p.m., and the speaker program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited and advance reservations are requested. To reserve a seat, go to www.sicd-fl.org/events or email jewell.meringer@SICD-FL.org.
The Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency is a faith-based 501©3 not-for-profit corporation registered with Florida. Its mission is to make addiction prevention and recovery education and resources available to all who are interested in learning about alcohol, drug abuse and addiction disease and the many related problems. Family Connections is a family recovery ministry of FUMC in Bradenton.
National Recovery Month is sponsored every September by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (www.samhsa.gov) to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and to celebrate the people who recover. The 2019 theme is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger.”
