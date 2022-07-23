Although heat can be deadly to anyone not hydrated properly, the elderly and those with dementia face increased risks.
According to the Florida Alzheimer’s Association, more than 580,000 Floridians are living with the disease, and times of extreme heat can be especially dangerous.
“Wandering is deadly,” spokesman Matt Eaton said, for people with cognitive disabilities.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 out of 10 people living with dementia tend to wander.
Eaton said those with Alzheimer’s are not able to realize they are overheated.
And there are troubles that compound the problem.
“Heat makes people more aggressive and it increases agitation,” he said.
Alzheimer’s disease also “changes sensitivity,” and a person often doesn’t realize it is getting too hot, Eaton added.
Macey Walker, who is the adult day services manager for Sarasota and Charlotte counties’ Senior Friendship Centers, said wandering and the heat is a “huge issue and a scary one.”
She said that many older adults are taking medications which affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature.
Diuretics can lead to dehydration if fluids are not replaced, Walker added.
Some tend to feel cold, even though the temperature outside is in the 90s, for instance, she explained.
Caregivers and/or family members should make sure the person has on sunscreen when going out and gets plenty of cool, refreshing beverages and adequate clothing that covers the body but is loose-fitting and cool, Walker said.
Also, cool sponge baths will help to make the elderly person comfortable, she said.
Sweating leads to dehydration which depletes a person’s salt content; beverages with electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals should be given, Walker advised.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said from June 1 through July 22, EMS received four sunstroke calls and 23 calls for heat exhaustion.
Caregivers should make sure the air conditioning is on and that the person is hydrated, he said.
But heat also doesn’t care about a person’s age.
“If you think you are experiencing heat exhaustion, you should stop any activity, drink water or sports drinks and move to a cooler place,” Dunn said.
He said warning signs “can develop suddenly or over time and include the following: heavy sweating; cool, moist skin with goosebumps in the heat; faintness, dizziness, fatigue, weak or rapid pulse, muscle cramps, nausea and headache.”
“Call 911 if you are with someone who becomes confused or agitated, loses consciousness, or is unable to drink,” Dunn said.
To help combat the problem in Charlotte County, the sheriff’s office provides programs such as Project Lifesaver, Take Me Home, DNA Scent Kits and more.
In its Senior Outreach Program, the office calls seniors living alone and check on them once a week.
It urges caregivers and family members to have a plan in place for when a loved one goes missing.
The problem is not unique to those with dementia; people with autism are also vulnerable to wandering off and getting lost, according to CCSO.
Authorities urges the public to take these measures if planning to be outside as temperatures climb:
• Drink plenty of fluids
• Protect against sunburn
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing
• Take extra precautions with certain medications
• Never leave anyone in a parked car; the temperature in a parked car can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes
• Get acclimated; limit time spent working or exercising in the heat until you are conditioned to the weather
• Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day
• Avoid alcohol use; it can affect the body’s ability to regular correctly
For a family with a relative with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapter offers these tips to prepare for extreme heat conditions:
• Make plans to check-in regularly on a person living with dementia during extreme heat and arrange alternative plans for cooler spaces if air conditioning is unavailable.
• Look for signs of dehydration such as increased fatigue, dry mouth, and headache. Increased water intake is essential for maintaining good hydration and health during extreme heat.
• At night, keep the person cool by using fans and keeping the AC on. At night, low temperatures can still exceed 75 degrees with little fluctuation in humidity levels, making it difficult to sleep and increasing anxiety and agitation.
• Monitor the person regularly and seek medical attention if symptoms of dehydration or heat exhaustion last more than one hour.
For more information on Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver and to download a Take Me Home application, visit: https://ccso.org/PublicInterest/projectlifesaver.cfm.
