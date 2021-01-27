First responders see a lot of things most people never see.
Drag racers hit a tree and are ejected through a windshield.
A 15-year-old dies by suicide.
Parents lose a child to drowning.
The aftermath of crashes, overdoses, shootings, suicide, death by fire, are just some of what paramedics, firefighters and police officers encounter.
For decades, first responders were told they shouldn’t get emotional — to suck it up. Use “graveyard humor.”
But what can happen when years of nightmarish experiences are bottled up inside a first responder?
For Tony File, it nearly meant ending his 21-year career while living with untreated post-traumatic stress disorder.
‘I wanted help’
For years with Charlotte County Fire & EMS, File tried not to let the things he encountered during his workday bother him. Even when COVID-19 brought more sickness, and overdoses rose after the stimulus checks came out, he and others kept bringing people back to life.
“I knew it had gotten to me, we’ve seen some things you just aren’t supposed to see — I wasn’t sleeping, I had anxiety and no way to deal with it,” he said. “I wanted help.”
File’s wife Laurie searched for counseling to help him. She knew her husband repeatedly experienced traumatic events. He wouldn’t open up to her about what was bothering him but she couldn’t find local resources for first responders.
Tony File learned about a program for people like him. The International Association of Fire Fighters’ Center of Excellence in Maryland helps first responders struggling with mental health disorders and substance abuse problems.
“I was in no shape to be around anyone when I went to the IAFF Center of Excellence,” he said. “I got in my truck and drove myself there. My family offered, but I refused.”
Help is pricey
Even with good insurance, File learned, the center charges $1,000 a day for the 47 days he spent.
“I needed every minute of it,” he said. “We did a lot of talking. I did some crying. I did something I didn’t think would work, but it did — yoga. It helps with breathing and clarity. I spent so much time working on myself.”
Due to COVID-19, visitations were limited. File could call his wife during the week.
“I learned there are still fire departments who don’t encourage getting help,” he said. “They say we have been doing this the same way for 85 years and it’s worked. I learned some were there in secret, for fear they would be fired for asking for help. They are told we have to be tough, no matter what we experience.
“But that’s really not true at all. By talking about our experiences — and learning that we’ve been through some of the same things and we haven’t coped with it right for a long time — is an important message.”
After counseling, File learned what triggered untreated emotions. His youngest daughter was graduating. He spent years seeing children victimized — and now his daughter was growing up and leaving home.
“I couldn’t protect her anymore,” he said. “Deep inside, I knew if she was at home, I could protect her. But once she grew up and was on her own, I couldn’t always quickly be there for her ... It triggered years of bad memories from my job. It brought me back on scenes that I hadn’t been on in years. These flashbacks and nightmares were clear as day. Some of them corresponded with a child who was my daughter’s age at the time. It triggered so many emotions. It was unbearable at times.”
By getting help, File was able to return to work. He was able to tell his boss when he might not be able to respond to a scene where something may trigger his PTSD.
Because he’s improving and sharing his story, File was asked to accompany another first responder to the IAFF’s Center of Excellence.
“I gladly went with him,” File said. “I knew the pain. I could walk in his footsteps. I knew he wanted the help, to feel better.”
He recently shared his story with members of Holly’s Hope, a nonprofit suicide prevention group in North Port. Members were astonished by File’s story. They voted to start a regional support group for first responders.
Thanks to a donation, the support group will be led by a professional who welcomes those who need help.
Laurie File participates in support groups working with spouses of first responders.
“The first woman who reached out to me from a support group said her husband suffered PTSD and she lost him to suicide a few days ago. I am so heartbroken for them. They just had a baby.”
Support from leadership
Tony’s boss, Charlotte County Fire & EMS Chief Bill Van Helden, said he understands the need for first responders to get help.
“There was a season in my career when I had a gun to my head 30 years ago,” he said. “I was going through a divorce and contemplated suicide. I know what it’s like to be that desperate. First responders need a safe place for them to go.”
Van Helden said the department uses Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Punta Gorda for mental health training. The department also pays for a monthly support group for any first responder to attend and do follow-up counseling.
Van Helden spoke about the Park Royal Hospital in Fort Myers.
Park Royal, a facility for mental health and substance abuse issues. “is a more local facility than the one in Maryland,” he said. “Where Tony went is solely dedicated to firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. The facility in Fort Myers is generalist, for everyone.”
He said a study disclosed at an EMS conference a few years ago found one-third of first responders “consider or contemplate suicide in the course of their career.”
“So we got to stay ahead of the game,” Van Helden said.
For more information about the IAFF Center of Excellence, call 855-900-4322.
