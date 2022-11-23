Hurricane Ian was one bad actor

The stagehouse and back wall of Venice Theatre was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Repair and replacement of that and associated losses and damages is expected to total more than $4 million in excess of what insurance will cover and take more than a year to repair and replace.

 SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

VENICE -- Despite insurance, some $4 million more will be needed to repair Venice Theatre's damage from Hurricane Ian.

"We have a $4,500,000 policy with a 3-percent deductible," Eric Watters, the theater's Director of Development wrote in a letter to theater supporters. "That leaves $4,300,000 available for restoration costs."


