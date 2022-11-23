VENICE -- Despite insurance, some $4 million more will be needed to repair Venice Theatre's damage from Hurricane Ian.
"We have a $4,500,000 policy with a 3-percent deductible," Eric Watters, the theater's Director of Development wrote in a letter to theater supporters. "That leaves $4,300,000 available for restoration costs."
Had Ian not blown a hole in the back of the theater and destroyed the entire stage house, that might have been enough to repair the building.
Twelve hours of torrential rain and hurricane-force winds in excess of 135 mph on Sept. 28 hammered the nail in the coffin, effectively canceling the mainstage run of "The Revolutionist," which was scheduled through Oct. 2
"The theater was destroyed," wrote Marty Dover on Facebook the next morning.
Pieces of the aluminum that had covered the walls of the stagehouse were found as far as two blocks from the theater. The stucco on the outside wall was simply gone, probably pulverized by the storm's vengeance.
Yet this was Venice. Producing executive director Murray Chase had already received a message from theater board member Doug Taylor: "We shall find a way."
Chase and his wife Lori, at home in Englewood, had not yet seen the extent of the damage.
All that remained of the stage house were its girders. Sound and lighting gear plus other equipment necessary for theatrical productions was either gone or in tatters. The relatively new mainstage curtain had but one piece that reached to the floor.
The rest had been blown away with Ian's winds.
The stage had been soaked. It's ghost light stood forlornly at center stage with a broken neck, never to shine again. Gone too was most of the set for "The Revolutionists" which was due to run through Oct. 2. Ian canceled the run that Wednesday.
Ian did far more however. Winds blew holes in the roof. Water poured over the front edge of the stage into the auditorium and, driven by the wind, rain soaked many of the seats in the theater. Other water poured off the west side of the stage into dressing rooms and the costume shop, damaging equipment, fabrics and thousands of costumes.
Somehow the new lavatories and bar areas on the Tampa Avenue side of the building plus the lobby were spared. The Pinkerton stage had just minor problems which can be fixed so that its shows will go on in mid-January.
Yet, given the extensive damage, there is still no air conditioning, lighting, nor phone service in the main building. ServPro arrived within days of Ian to dry out the west side of the building. That cost alone was $600,000 yet did not address the Jervey mainstage area.
That the newly renovated technical building survived virtually unscathed and the Raymond Center which was about to undergo extensive renovations, had only minor damage, has allowed most of the mainstage shows to go on, although in a much smaller space that was quickly assembled in the Raymond Center by staff.
"Kinky Boots" which would have opened two weeks after Ian, has been postponed to January 2024. The cast knew its lines and choreography and the costumes were all completed. Those costumes and even the boots were totally destroyed. Nearly a million dollars in costumes damaged by the storm were sent out of town for restoration. Condition of the shop's 12 Pfaff sewing machines, fabrics and more tools of the trade is just another item on the list of lost and/or damaged items in addition to the loss of the stage house, back wall of the theater, most of the main theater, its new carpeting and its 432 seats thanks to some 12 hours of pouring rain.
Waters estimated the final cost for ServPro alone will be $1,500,000.
Those figures have nothing to do with replacing damaged drywall, carpeting, or anything else damaged by the storm. Some 30 ServPro workers were at the theater for nearly a week, concentrating on the west side of the building which includes the 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre.
That space is expected to be open and in use by January to complete most of its 2022-23 season. The education department received extensive help in the community from such places as the Venice Performing Arts Center, Venice Community center and St. Marks Episcopal Church among other places which have offered classroom space.
That freed up space in the Raymond Center for creation of a 124-seat theater that will be used for the production of most of the planned main-stage theater offerings with some additional performances on weekends to accommodate a few more fans.
Resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof, theater tech director John Andzulis and asst. tech director Brian Freeman are doing double duty tallying up losses of equipment from the storm and reworking sets in hand for "A Christmas Carol" plus the challenge of figuring how to place lights and sound gear above the stage in a room with a lower ceiling and no stage house. Sets must be altered to fit a smaller stage and many of the costumes for that annual production may not be usable.
Yet, "A Christmas Carol" is will run Dec. 2-18 in the Raymond Center. (Seats limited to 124 per performance) and the 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre is expected to be operable by mid-January with additional mainstage entertainment scheduled in the Raymond Center following "A Christmas Carol."
The 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre is expected to be operable by mid-January. Additional shows such as the theater's popular concert series will go on in other venues such as the Venice Performing Arts Center and Venice Community Center as the community comes together to save its beloved theater.
While shows will go on, tickets will be as scarce as the money needed to restore the theater. To help restore this city's beloved theater, post Ian, go to venicetheatre.org/donate/
Estimated costs to replace lighting equipment ($500,000 or more), sound equipment ($200,000 or more), new stage (close to $1 million), costume restoration ($500,000 minimum) and fly rails, 30 at $15,000 q piece for a total of #450,000.
"Just those figures alone practically eliminate the insurance monies we will receive," Watters wrote. "And we still have to reconstruct the back wall and put on a roof!
"We will need, after the insurance money has been applied: $4,000,000 additional."
It is possible "if everyone pitches in and gives the maximum of which they are capable. I like to think in terms of everyone who has the means giving at least $1,000. It would only take 4,000 such gifts to hit our goal. And it needn't be as painful as it might at first seem. On our website you can elect to give a monthly donation for the next 12 or 14 months on your credit card. Over 14 months, a $72 amount adds up to $1,000.
"Many of you are at that age when you must take required distributions from your IRA account. Amounts sent directly from your account to the theater spare you any tax consequence."
Up to $500,000 will come in the way of matching gifts from the Board for gifts received by Dec. 31.
Gifts may be made online at venicetheatre.org/donate/
Or mail your donation to: Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice, FL 34285. Note that you cannot hand deliver gifts to the theater as the sidewalk along Tampa Avenue remains closed because of the damage to the building and work being done above.
ABOUT VENICE THEATRE
Venice Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to making a dramatic impact on all stages of life. The second-largest of 10,000 community theatres in the United States, it is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. in Venice, FL. In addition to providing entertainment to the community, Venice Theatre offers a wide range of education and community engagement programs for children, teens and adults.
