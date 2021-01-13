Helping for the holidays

Ruth Hill, director of the Jubilee Center at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Englewood, looks over the “holiday store” set up at the food pantry just before Christmas. Through donations from the community, the Jublilee Center helped dozens of families with food and gifts for children this holiday season. The center is always looking for volunteers, especially for its thrift store at 401 S. Broadway. For more about this nonprofit, visit the Jubilee Center’s Facebook page or call 941-681-3550.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

JUST standalone photo, no text


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments