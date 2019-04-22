It all came together.
Each piece of Mary Byrski’s working life pointed her toward practicing elder law in Punta Gorda.
Had she made up her mind at any point, she might now be arguing divorce and child custody cases in court. Or she might be interviewing celebrities and names in the news as a television reporter. She might be in labor relations or working for a politician.
But practice pointed her away from the trials and tribulations of end-of-marriage work, and boredom canceled her TV plans. Some jobs led into others. Some dried up. Some created geographical changes that led to the Flint, Mich., native to settling here.
Two years after she earned her law degree from Catholic University and a year after becoming an associate to James Konides, she started her own law firm in 2000. She has been practicing elder law, trust and estate planning, probate, trust administration and Medicaid and veterans’ benefit planning in Charlotte County ever since.
Family law was “draining. It was exhausting,” she recalled. “Yes, I was good at it. But I thought, ‘I don’t want to do this for the rest of my career.’”
She had moved here from Washington, D.C. She was a single mom, and she didn’t want to raise her daughter, Emily, now 23, in the big city. She had family here – her mother lived in North Port – so circumstance seemed to dictate this would be where she would land.
Byrski finished her law degree at Stetson, commuting and going at night. She also worked.
“It was a lot,” she said, “but I did it.”
Growing up in Michigan, Byrski, 56, wanted to be the next Barbara Walters. She wanted to interview big names on big TV shows. She went to Michigan State because it had a program in TV reporting. She was on her way to interviewing Cher.
“After a couple years in that program, I decided it really wasn’t for me,” she said. “They didn’t let you do anything in the studio until you got to be a junior or senior. It was class after class of theoretical blah, blah, blah.
“It bored me to tears.”
One day, she said, she bumped into a guy running for Congress. He asked her to work on his campaign. She became the paid volunteer coordinator at Michigan State for his campaign.
“I started liking working in politics,” Byrski said. “I changed my major.”
Eventually, her interest turned to negotiation and mediation, and she spent the summer of 1985 at the University of Stockholm studying labor relations. Once back home, she immediately got a job for the Michigan Community College Association.
“There was a Republican lobbyist who didn’t want to deal with Democrats,” she recalled. “He would send me to all of those events. We would travel around Michigan. Our job was to deal with the 29 presidents of the community colleges in Michigan.
“Here was this little girl from Flint who had only gone as far as Lansing – I had never gone anywhere in my life – traveling all over Michigan,” she said. “They sent me to Las Vegas for a conference. It was just exciting.”
She went on to work for Jim Blanchard when he was governor of Michigan before “migrating to D.C. I had a lot of friends in politics who had moved to D.C.” From 1991 to 1998, she worked for, first, the Southern Maryland Education and Business Consortium and, second, the Appalachian Regional Commission.
All of these were circumstances that served to direct her interest toward what would prove to be her life’s work.
“All of these things kind of melded into me being a lawyer,” she said. “They were catalysts that propelled me.
“I find the trust and estate world very interesting. It’s kind of like a puzzle. You’re always trying to solve issues for people. How do you manage their affairs after they’re gone? How do you put it all together?”
Mary is deeply involved in the community, serving on the board of the Charlotte Community Foundation. She’s a member of the 2005 class of Leadership Charlotte. She travels a lot with her daughter and collects artwork. The pieces she finds on her travels adorn her office walls along with photographs by Emily. When she retires, Mary wants to become a wine critic.
All those circumstances that seemingly directed her away from her pursuits in the end turned out to be pieces of a puzzle that fit together quite nicely in elder law.
