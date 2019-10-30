The Hermitage Artist Retreat offers a variety of intriguing programs by its resident artists.
Among the most popular are concerts at the beach with performances by Hermitage Resident musicians.
But variety is the key to the residents’ expertise and to their offerings.
The Hermitage’s November programs include “Viola Works from J.S. Bach to Philip Glass,” performed by ETHEL violist and artistic director, Ralph Farris. The program, part of the “On the Beach at Sunset” series, is Friday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m., on the beach at the Hermitage.
A Grammy Award-nominated graduate of The Juilliard School, three-time Tanglewood Fellow, and Young Arts Master Teacher, Farris is the founding violist and artistic director of the genre-bending string quartet ETHEL. The group is the resident ensemble at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Balcony Bar, where Farris programs the weekly “ETHEL and Friends” concerts. ETHEL is also ensemble-in-residence at Denison University. Farris is also a 2019-20 resident artist at the Las Vegas’s Rogers Art Loft, where he is founding Co-Lab, the Conference on Artistic Collaboration. He is currently building a solo show, “Walls of Water,” after the words and writings of political prisoners held on island detention centers through history. Farris, who has said that his favorite place to compose is at the Hermitage, will perform a solo sunset concert featuring works from J.S. Bach to Philip Glass.
Audience members are welcome to bring blankets and chairs for the beach event. In case of rain, the event will be moved inside. To secure indoor seating in case of inclement weather, be sure to make reservations. Visit: HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
“Smart in Medicine, A New Era” with Alexa Miller, part of the Fridays @ 5 series, is set for Friday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m., in the Palm House at the Hermitage.
Miller creates experiential learning opportunities that enable leaders, practitioners, and teachers in healthcare to be more effective and mindful in uncertainty.
A leading voice for observation and inquiry practices in medicine, and for their cultivation in arts experiences, Miller is an original co-creator of Harvard Medical School’s Training the Eye: Improving the Art of Physical Diagnosis, a course that produced researched outcomes on the impact of arts experiences on medical student learning.
A kid who was always drawing, a trained visual artist and arts educator, and an avid reader of the learning sciences, Miller has been teaching medical learners and studying observation and critical thinking processes since 2003. In this event, Miller will explore what it means to be smart in healthcare. She identifies an aspect of smartness deeply intertwined with the arts and creative processes.
Hermitage Executive director Bruce Rodgers said these cultural gatherings exist to give the community the rare opportunity to interact with celebrated authors, poets, artists, composers and performers from around the world.
“Artists who are invited to be at the Hermitage are asked to give free programs for the community during their stay with us,” he said. “In addition to programs at the Hermitage, many artists also participate in free outreach programs at area schools, colleges and in collaboration with regional cultural organizations.
All programs are subject to change. Check the Hermitage website or Facebook page for updated program status.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat is located at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood.
For more information about these free community programs or the Hermitage, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
