MANASOTA BEACH — The Hermitage Artist Retreat’s popular beachfront series continues with “The Making of a Musical” with composer and music director Rona Siddiqui, at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, and “Illuminating the Transcendent,” with composers Krists Auznieks and Robert Pound and poet Jason Schneiderman at 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
These outdoor, beachside events are at the Hermitage, 6660 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood. Admission is free but registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. Capacity will be limited to accommodate safe social distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged.
“The relaunch of our Hermitage programs has been received with such appreciation from our audiences,” Hermitage artistic director and CEO Andy Sandberg said. “Now that we’ve found a safe way to move forward with socially-distanced outdoor events — as audiences experienced recently on our beachfront campus as well as our recent event downtown (in Sarasota) at Selby Gardens — we are honored to continue this series with four more extraordinary artists-in-residence. These renowned Hermitage Fellows provide members of our community with a unique look into the creative process, frequently debuting new works and inviting Hermitage audiences to be the first to experience their works-in-progress.”
Siddiqui is an award-winning composer, lyricist, orchestrator and music director based in New York City. The recipient of the Jonathan Larson Grant and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, Siddiqui was named one of Broadway Women’s Fund’s “Women to Watch.”
Her show, “Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan,” an autobiographical comedy about growing up bi-ethnic in America, had a reading at Playwrights Horizons. Other of her musicals include “One Good Day,” “The Tin,” and “Treasure.” Siddiqui is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award and the ASCAP Foundation/Max Dreyfus Scholarship. She has written pieces for “Wicked’s” 16th-anniversary commemoration, 24 Hour Musicals, Prospect Theater Company, The Civilians, the NYC Gay Men’s Chorus, and 52nd St Project, and has performed concerts of her work at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Feinstein’s/54 Below.
Siddiqui also has orchestrated for Broadway Records, Broadway Backwards, NAMT and Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. For more information, visit RonaSiddiqui.com.
Auznieks, a New York City-based Latvian composer, has been praised for his “exhilarating, stunning and luminous” music (San Francisco Classical Voice), and possessing “astonishing complexity and beauty” (Broadway World).
His quintet, “Piano,” was featured in The New York
