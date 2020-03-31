SARASOTA — The Hermitage Artist Retreat, in collaboration with the Greenfield Foundation, presents the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Weekend on April 18-19.
Each year in April, the Hermitage Artist Retreat hosts the Greenfield Prize Weekend to celebrate the award of a new Greenfield Prize winner, to premiere the winner’s commission from two years prior, and to present programs and panels that share these artists’ journeys, creative processes, and bodies of work with local audiences.
The prize offers a $30,000 commission that rotates annually among theater, music and visual art.
This year’s celebration includes a world premiere reading of “Babushka,” a bold and original new work by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and winner of the 2018 Greenfield Prize, Martyna Majok at 4 p.m. April 18, at the Asolo Repertory Theatre.
The weekend also features “Artist Talk: The Work and Influences of Jennifer Packer” with celebrated painter and the winner of this year’s Greenfield Prize, Jennifer Packer from 1-2:30 p.m., April 19, at the Sarasota Art Museum).
The weekend concludes with the 12th annual Greenfield Prize Award Dinner, from 6-9 p.m., April 19 at Michael’s On East.
For details about these events and information on how to reserve seats, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.