Maybe next time pay closer attention to those internet pop-up ads.
When DeSoto high-schooler Rylee Butler was scrolling through a web-based health lab, an advertisement for CPR instruction popped up. Instead of ignoring such things as most web regulars do, Rylee clicked the tutorial … and watched the video on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the procedure to pump life back into those who’ve stopped breathing. We’re all told to achieve Red Cross CPR certification, but few accomplish this simple task.
“It’s not really rocket science,” said Butler, a 15-year-old at the high school with her mother Ronda to share an amazing story about how CPR saved a friend within a short time of watching the YouTube video.
The fours days of the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, March 7-10, friends and family had gathered at the Butler home along Peace River. Rodeo participants were visiting, including Kyle Lawrence, a DeSoto High grad and professional cowboy in town for team roping competition. Airboats were the recreation.
Fast-forward to nearly sunset on March 9 and four of the airboats on Peace River headed back to the Butler rancheria. They space apart by minutes because of the blowback an airboat generates, Rylee said. Rounding a bend in the river as a passenger, Butler and her mates encountered a nightmare. An airboat captained by Kyle Lawrence was dead in the water and its riders had vanished.
What had happened, Rylee learned later, was that wake from another boat moving the other direction caused Lawrence to lose steerage. The airboat was heaved ashore, where Lawrence struck an overhanging branch and was knocked overboard, as were three others from the sudden thrust to shore.
Rylee and a male passenger on the distressed airboat in the chest-deep river found Lawrence and a young woman underwater, neither breathing and the cowboy suffering a grave head injury. So Rylee used what she had learned on the internet pop-up advertisement. Applying CPR breathing techniques for a minute or as the boy held the lifeless girl, suddenly her eyes fluttered and she began hurling water, Rylee Butler said. Kyle Lawrence was later airlifted, ending his medical trip in Alabama where he lives. Following his ordeal from the polite distance of social media, it appears that he’s on the road to better health.
For her part, Rylee Butler said faith helped her push through unimaginable terror and the rush of relief, all in a few short minutes. And then she saddled up and won in barrel racing at Sunday’s rodeo. “I was going to win this for Kyle,” she said of the motivation that day.
