NORTH PORT — The Heron Creek Community Foundation is always looking for ways to give back to the community.

The Service Committee works with North Port's social services and sponsors the “Giving Tree" as a way to help children. This year, the tree held the names of 75 children of all ages, with specific items they wished Santa to bring. Once again, the generosity of the residents from the Heron Creek community came through and all 75 children had packages wrapped and ready for Santa’s sleigh. 

In a continued show of “thanks,” the foundation's board of directors and friends purchased, cooked and delivered a prime rib dinner complete with all the sides to all six of the North Port fire stations. Thirty-two firefighters were treated to a feast on Christmas day, to honor all that they do throughout the year.

For more about the Heron Creek Community Foundation, visit www.heroncreekfoundation.org.

