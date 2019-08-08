By GARY BROWN
SUN CORRESPONDENT
PUNTA GORDA — Elgin Hicks was one of the greatest all-around athletes in the history of Charlotte High School. He was a standout in football, basketball and track and field, graduating in 1999.
Now’s he’s in his second go-round as a coach for the Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner organization.
“I was here first with my oldest son, now I’m back again with my second son,” Hicks said.
Hicks is the head coach of the 10-under team, and he enjoys being a coach.
“I’m like a mentor for them,” Hicks said. “I’m there for them (his players). I’m trying to help them to grow up and be good men.”
Hicks went to the University of Florida after graduating from high school. He then transferred to South Florida (USF). He played as a wide receiver and set a USF single game record with three touchdown receptions.
The other head coaches for the Warriors this season are Gary Trim for the 12-under team, Darrell Haynes for the 14-under team, George Long for the 8-under team and Jimmy Jones for the tiny mites. The Warriors are in the new unlimited division which has unlimited weights for the 14-under, 12-under, 10-under and 8-under teams. The tiny mites are the only division with weight restrictions.
The Warriors have an upsurge in numbers for the 2019 season.
“We have around 120 players and around 100 cheerleaders,” said Warriors football director Dustin Baca. “That’s a lot more than last season. Everything looks good right now.”
Lauren DeGaeta is the Warriors’ cheer director. She was a cheerleader first for the Warriors and then for the Tarpons.
Charlotte is starting into pads this week. The Warriors will host a jamboree Aug. 17 for their 14-under, 12-under and 10-under teams. The Warriors 8-under and tiny mites teams will participate in a jamboree Aug. 18 in Venice. The cheerleaders also will be at the jamborees.
The Peace River Conference regular season begins Aug. 24.
