SARASOTA — The Venice boys basketball team took advantage of its athleticism in the open court all season on the way to Friday night’s district final.
They met their match at Riverview High.
The Rams threw down dunks, made reverse layups at the rim, tossed up alley-oops and dominated the boards on the way to a 65-47 district championship win.
“We slowed the ball down, and I don’t know why,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “I don’t know if we were tired from Gulf Coast or Sarasota, but that’s not usually our style.
“On bad passes (the Rams) were out running, but defensively in the first half we held them to 21 points. Our defense was awesome. We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.”
Each side struggled to find offensive rhythm early, but the Rams made sure to emphasize their size advantage — scoring a pair of buckets off put-back layups as it took an 11-4 lead into the second quarter.
It appeared the Rams (20-7) would pull away early as back-to-back dunks by freshman forward Jamier Jones energized the crowd and put the Indians in a 21-8 hole.
However, the Indians answered back as Isaiah Levine drilled a 3-pointer and Jayshon Platt stole the ball and took it back down the court for two, ending the half down, 21-13.
“We had a poor performance shooting and they keyed in on Jayshon,” Montgomery said of the Rams’ defensive effort. “They weren’t gonna let Jayshon drive. Myles (Weston) got away with it a little bit tonight, but they did a really good job of locking Jayshon down. Jamier was keeping Austin (Bray) off the boards, so that hurt us.”
Despite the ugly first half, the Indians trailed by just eight. That wouldn’t last long.
Venice couldn’t score for the first four-plus minutes in the third quarter as the deficit ballooned. Riverview took advantage of extra looks on rebounds and steals — going on a 12-3 run to open the quarter.
Though Venice tried to make a charge — swiping steals and jacking up 3-pointers — but couldn’t crawl back within single digits as Jones (19 points and eight rebounds) and junior Jason Jackson (23 points) took over.
“Since losing to Venice, we’ve really stressed defense,” said Riverview coach Rudy Fraraccio of the Rams’ 76-74 overtime loss at Venice on Feb. 3. “That game is behind us now, but it was definitely out in front of us as a learning lesson as we prepared for the playoffs.
“We’re not surprised that we saw Venice in the final. They’re a good basketball team.”
Venice, which is unlikely to earn an at-large bid to regionals, will lose Jayshon Platt (11 points), Levine (nine points), Bray, Weston, Shea Cullum, Ryan Szlablowski, Makalynn Clayton, Ryan McGlotten, Nikolas Loudenslager and Caleb Close as it finished the season 12-11 with an appearance in the district final.
“I told them, ‘If we don’t win, we’re done.’ That’s my assumption,” Montgomery said of his team’s chances at regionals. “They knew what they were playing for. The moment wasn’t too big.”
