As the year 2020 continues, people the world over are looking forward to a New Year, with the hope that it will be better.
For Jews, the New Year, 5781, Rosh Hashana, begins at sundown, Sept. 18. The days from then until Yom Kippur are known as the Days of Awe when Jews the world over atone for any wrongdoings in the previous year as they move toward Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, when they hope to be written in the Book of Life by G-d (the Jewish way of honoring his name).
On Sept. 11, Rabbi Scholom Schmerling of the Chabad of Venice and North Port, said that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and the anniversary of Sept. 11 were two bad things that have caused people to reflect even more this year on their faith relationship in these last few days before the High Holy Days.
Traditionally this is a time with many services in the temples as well as many special observances at home and even at nearby bodies of water where Jews cast crumbs (or more recently, birdseed) upon the waters.
Rabbi Ben Shull of the Jewish Congregation of Venice will preside over a brief service at the Venice Beach to cast bread upon the waters at 10 a.m. on Sunday, JCV President Harvey Cohen said people will bring their own bread crumbs or bird seed and the service will last about 15 minutes. Reservations are not needed.
Participants should wear masks and practice social distancing.
Rosh Hashana honors the creation of the world and marks the beginning of a 10-day period of introspection and repentance leading to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
In a release from the Chabad of Venice and North Port, Rabbi Schmerling described the shofar as “the central symbol of Rosh Hashanah. Synagogues traditionally blast the shofar every day for a month leading up to the holiday, culminating with a sequence of 100 blasts during the Rosh Hashanah services, which take place this year on Sept. 20. The cry of the shofar is a call to repentance as Jews look back at misdeeds of the past year and resolve to improve during the coming one.”
Rabbi Schmerling’s great-grandfather was in Lithuania in 1941. He and some others managed to smuggle a shofar into the country and blow it that year on Rosh Hashanah.
“It was a light of hope in the darkness,” he said.
Sadly, it was his grandfather’s final New Year as he and his 11 grandchildren were shot and killed by German invaders later that year.
The Chabad will hold an outdoor Rosh Hahshanah (shofar) service at noon and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 in the parking lot of the Chabad Education enter in Venice, These services are free and open to all. Membership is not required. The service also will include “prayers for the well being of all humanity — a key theme of Rosh Hashana.”
“The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, considered the most influential rabbi in modern history, insisted that the observance of hearing the Shofa — the key observance of Rosh Hashanah — be made accessible to all Jews, even those not attending synagogue,” Rabbi Scherling wrote in an email announcing the special outdoor services. “Chabad of Venice has always prioritized making Judaism available to all. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this has taken on a whole new meaning, but our mission to serve everyone remains the same.”
The 30-minute service will include the sounding of the shofar as well as special prayers from the High Holiday liturgy.
“Our goal is to lower the barriers of entry, and to encourage each and every Jewish person to actively participate in the observances of Rosh Hashanah,” said Chaya Rivka Schmerling. “This year, that means bringing a Rosh Hashanah service to a location where people can widely participate and making it free of charge for many in our community are hurting financially now.”
Those attending the Chabad services are asked to wear masks and to stay 6 feet away from people not in the same household.
One of the biggest adjustments Jews must make for this year’s High Holy Day period because of the pandemic, is in Jerusalem. Jews hoping to visit the sacred wall had to hope they would win one of the 2,500 spaces to be allotted by lottery. Normally, one can barely see the wall for all the people clamoring to be there during the most holy season of the year for Jews.
Because of the pandemic, services will mostly be virtual throughout the U.S. and online although there will be some variations here in Venice such as the drive-in Rosh Hashana service at the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Friday evening, Sept. 18 and the aforementioned shofar services at the Chabad. The drive-in JCV service is limited strictly to members this year for lack of space.
All other Congregation services will be online and thus open to anyone who contacts the center to request a sign-in code — member or not.
In temples whose members are extremely orthodox and who do not use any electronics on the sabbath the challenges to conduct services with social distancing and other concerns will present the greatest challenges.
For those not able to leave their home, the Chabad of Venice is offering 200 Rosh Hashanah-at-home kits, which will include a holiday guide, a machzor prayer book, candles and traditional Rosh Hashanah treats.
Special foods have long been a part of the High Holy Days. These foods include such items as: Challah (bread), Gefilte Fish, chicken soup, sweet brisket, apples dipped in honey, chicken, roasted asparagus or broccoli, oven-baked potatoes, fruit compote and honey cake for dessert. The first night’s meal is a veritable feast followed by a day of fasting. The final meal also is a feast although not so formal as the meal served on the eve of Rosh Hashana.
As the week continues Jews repent any sins of the past year and finally, at Yom Kippor, they will fast for 25 hours before yet another feast this time known as fast break.
Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day of the year. Jews traditionally wear white to be like the angels and also avoid leather so as not to kill a living thing. Canvas or rubber-soled shoes will be worn.
In most homes and temples, fast break involves an abundance of food but without the ritual of a rosh hashana dinner. This year, because of the need for social distancing, fast-break plans are likely to be more casual than ever. The fasting period will begin before sundown and end 25 hours later after sundown on Sept. 28.
Most synagogues will stream services at no cost to members and non-members from sanctuaries that will be empty or, in some cases, nearly empty.
Shanah Tovah ... have a sweet year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.