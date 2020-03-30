ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School senior Riley Haynes is doing what he's supposed to do.
He's staying in place, staying at home, maintaining his social distance. He, like other Charlotte County students, started his online classes Monday as the school district's distance learning plan took effect.
"It's different — for sure," Haynes said, describing himself as someone who is more accustomed to being out and about like most people his age.
Charlotte County Schools developed a plan for educating all students, much of which relies on learning and communicating platforms that students can access through the internet. Sarasota County Schools launched its plan on Monday and students will begin classes on Wednesday. (See today's Local News section for more about Sarasota County's plan.)
Meanwhile, all other student activities — sports, theater productions, award ceremonies — are canceled or on hold for now.
"It's pretty sad for seniors. This is the best part of the year," Haynes said, conceding seniors do feel "bummed out" seeing traditional high school activities postponed or cancelled. But with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic looming, he and other teens realize these days demand extraordinary behaviors and responsibilities.
"Because of a certain group, people think we are all irresponsible," Haynes said. "We are not as bad as people think we are."
Haynes and other of his classmates know it is important for them to stay put.
Technology does allow teens to stay in contact with one another without being in contact with each other.
They are able to socialize online and through various social media venues, while keeping up with their classes on others. They are filling the time with reading and, "to be honest," playing video games, Haynes said.
Seeing the teens deal with the restrictions resulting from the pandemic first hand, Riley's mother, Holly Haynes, said, "They really are an amazing group of young men and women and are definitely sacrificing the best part of their senior year to help flatten the curve and eliminate the virus."
Everyone is adjusting, suggested one Lemon Bay senior.
"It's definitely new for everyone, students and teachers," LBHS senior Chloe Straub said Monday of the online classes. She suspects both students and teachers will spend the first few weeks adjusting to those classes.
Straub developed a routine while sequestered to her home and she's keeping to it. She starts her day caring of her horse, Sky; then returns home where she's now participating in her online classes, then back to the stables at 4 p.m. to feed and care for Sky.
"There's things we still have to do," Straub said, explaining how her circle of friends are following the prescribed health guidelines.
"We're all doing the best we can," she said.
