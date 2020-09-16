WELLEN PARK — The first High Tide Country Music Festival, originally set to take place Nov. 21 at CoolToday Park, is going to be postponed for a year.
Walker Hayes was set to perform with Cody Webb.
The event was to benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.
“We are disappointed to make this announcement and want to be sure we do what is best for the artists, attendees, our employees and the charity,” said Mike Dunn, Braves vice president of Florida operations.
Charities involved include Children First, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Loveland Center, Sarasota County Special Olympics and Venice Challenger Baseball.
“The impact that these agency programs and services have on clients with special needs, and their families, is tremendous,” Suncoast Charities for Children executive director Lucy Nicandri said in a news release. “The High Tide Country Music Festival was created to expand our fundraising efforts to support them, and we are extremely grateful to the Atlanta Braves organization for their continued support, especially during these challenging times.”
Area residents Michelle Hazeltine and Christine Robinson are volunteer co-chairs for the festival.
A small fundraiser will take its place on Nov. 21 at CoolToday Park this year. Details are still being finalized.
