Work crews are making strides around the region to clean up vegetative debris post-hurricane, officials say.
Charlotte County announced Tuesday that work crews have cleared 1 million cubic yards of all debris.
County officials estimated there was 2.5 million cubic yards of debris that is likely to be totally cleared by next March.
Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Richard Collins estimated Tuesday that county-contracted work crews had cleared more than 1.4 million cubic yards of plant debris from public rights of way.
Collins compared the amount collected in one month to what would normally be collected in yard waste over the course of 10 years.
North Port reports approximately 750,000 cubic yards of plant debris have been cleared within city limits.
Much of the waste is being picked up by large, black trucks with hydraulic grabber attachments that can handle large piles and big trees. The trucks bring their loads to one of several collection points in the area.
Wendi Crisp, Sarasota County Solid Waste coordinator, said waste collected by contractors would be broken down into compost by mulching. The collection should not interfere with normal Solid Waste operation for ordinary refuse.
At a previous news conference Thursday, Crisp said contractors had been clearing vegetation debris since Oct. 6.
Crisp estimated contractors were collecting an average of 60,000 cubic yards a day, seven days a week.
CONSTRUCTION, DEMOLITION DEBRIS
Contractors have begun to assess different zones for other kinds of debris pick-up, including construction and demolition debris in areas where vegetation has mostly been cleared. In some areas, Crisp added, cleanup of those kinds of debris had already begun.
Construction and demolition debris includes "bricks, lumber, siding, gutters, roof and shingles, screens, drywall, vinyl or wood fences, aluminum, and screening," according to county officials.
"These items should be placed separately from household goods," Crisp said at the news conference, citing carpets and furniture as an example of household goods debris.
Hazardous waste — including batteries, paints, and cleaning supplies — will not be collected. Instead, residents are asked to dispose of such materials at the Bee Ridge Chemical Collection Center or the Citizen's Collection Center at the county landfill.
PRIVATE ROADS
While most of this effort has focused on items in the public right of way, county officials are planning to also pick up vegetative debris near private roads and other properties.
Collins said the county is pressing FEMA to authorize the collection of debris in mobile home communities like Lazy River near North Port.
FEMA considers various property types — such as industrial parks, golf courses, cemeteries, apartments, condominiums, and manufactured home communities — as commercial properties, generally ineligible for debris removal, Collins said.
The federal agency can, however, grant an exemption, which would allow local authorities to expend funds on collection there.
"We appreciate the public’s patience during the process," the county's news release read.
The collection of construction and demolitions debris has also already begun in Charlotte County.
When reached for comment about collection by The Daily Sun on Monday, county officials said the primary contractor, Asbritt, has been on-track to remove debris at the expected pace.
The county's contract allows a new contractor to be brought in only if the primary contractor cannot fulfill the contract.
"It's a back up, not supplementary," Communications Director Brian Gleason wrote in an email.
According to county officials, priority is being given to school zones to make sidewalks and bike paths students use safe to travel.
Debris removal from Charlotte County waterways began Monday. Many local boat ramps will be occupied by equipment for debris removal, so boaters are asked to be cautious if they launch at those sites.
DeSoto County has collected more than 227,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris as of Oct. 27, according to Public Information Officer Sara Walker.
In addition, DeSoto County workers have processed 930 hazardous trees and roughly 8,600 hanging limbs throughout the county.
