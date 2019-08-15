You don’t want to miss the outrageously hilarious comedy, “9 to 5,” which is on stage at Highlands Little Theater through Sept. 1. You’ll laugh and cheer as good triumphs over evil in office.
Three female co-workers plot and plan to take out their revenge on their tyrannical, bigoted, sexist boss by abducting him and running the business without him. The friends spend an evening fantasizing about showing Franklin Hart Jr., who really is the boss.
The all-star cast is directed by Pete Pollard. “I did this production when we (he and his wife Tammie) were in Germany. We had very little time and hardly any money, but the show was excellent and a big success.
“The talent pool here at HLT is an absolute joy to work with. Some of these actors are new to me and weren’t here before I left. Andrew is so perfect for the role of Hart. He shaved his beard and really looks like a young Dabney Coleman, who played the part in the movie.”
The cast includes Dawn Smith (as Violet Newstead), Hannah Summer (as Doralee Rhodes), Margaret Macbeth (as Judy Bernly), Andrew Macbeth (as Franklin Hart Jr.), Kate McIntyre (Roz Keith), Anthony Toler (as Joe), Joel Summer (as Dwayne Rhodes), Trent Strickland (as Josh), Emily Angel (as Missy), Larissa Gonzalez (as Maria), Candice Anders (as Kathy), Tammie Pollard (as Margaret), Aslan Smith (as Bob Enright), Mac Byron (as Tinsworthy), Dean Lundy and Allison Lao (as detectives), Lizz Jones (as the doctor), Kaitlyn Jones (as the candy striper) and Alysia Anders (as the new employee).
Dawn Smith plays the role of Violet Newstead. “I love this role and waited for it all season! Violet is sarcastic and very witty. I love my partners in crime, Doralee (Hannah Summer) and Judy (Margaret Macbeth).”
“Dawn, Margaret and Hannah are amazing as the office girls. This is the first lead role on the main stage for Hannah and she’s great.”
Candace Anders plays Kathy and is also the play’s Music Director. “It was a natural fit for me. She’s the chatty office gossip; I’m a teacher in real life. I was raised here in Sebring. This is my home.”
“Bob is such a fun and interesting role,” said Aslan Smith. “He likes to kiss-up to the boss and follows him around to do whatever he wants. Bob wants to be noticed.”
The show runs from Friday Aug. 16 to Sunday Sept. 1.
Evening shows are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. For tickets you can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
