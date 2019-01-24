Jan. 24, 2019

Big ol’ teaser at the top (horizontal):

PANDA NEWS MAKES RETURN

Pages 20-27

Then, on the rail:

LP annual Tea and Fashion Show

Pages 5, 12

Tanglewood Art League Exhibition and Sale

Pages 6, 48

SFSC Matinee Series has top-notch talent

Pages 16, 17

County Ag Tour is informative

Pages 46

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.