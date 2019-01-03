LAKE PLACID — Can you remember exactly where you spent your last 42 Christmases? Well, Eddie Mae Henderson of Lake Placid can. That’s because in the year when Jimmy Carter became our president, Henderson began serving Christmas dinners to family and friends at Stuart Park. That tradition is still going on.
Today, with the help of her family and a host of volunteers, Henderson puts out over 800 dinners to anyone who wants or needs one on Christmas Day. This year was no exception. The only real difference is that what started in Stuart Park moved inside about 30 years ago to the Mason Lodge in downtown Lake Placid.
Henderson prepares all year for this community event. With the help of donations and much of her own money, she now has it down to a science. As Christmas approaches, she enlists the help of long-time friend Frank Hartzell to cook the turkeys. Then, on Christmas morning the volunteers arrive and the process begins. By 10 a.m. the turkey, ham,
macaroni and cheese, greens, dressing and potato salad are ready. But first, Henderson has to approve of the taste of the gravy.
About the same time, families arrive with their kids to meet Santa and pick out toys from the table filled with donated items. Good used clothing is also free for those who want a new outfit. Lots of children’s books are also available to take home.
Before the food is served, Henderson announces its time to pause for prayer and a Christmas carol.
Many of the dinners, along with homemade desserts, are boxed up and delivered to orange grove workers, shut-ins and needy families. Meanwhile, the line inside moves along quickly for those picking up to-go dinners or those choosing to enjoy their Christmas meal right now at the tables set up. The sound of happiness is everywhere.
Henderson said this year was a bit of a struggle because donations were down. But she still pulled it off and everything went smoothly.
She especially wanted to thank the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge for letting her use their facility, to all those who supported her and to all of Santa’s elves who helped her.
