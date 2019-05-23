LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School students performed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — along with a bit of help from some Lake Placid Middle School students — at Lake Placid High on Friday and Saturday.
While Friday’s performance was entertaining and well-received, the group hit a home run on Saturday, keeping the larger of the two crowds laughing throughout the performance, which was an abbreviated version of the three-hour Shakespeare production, checking in at roughly one-hour and 15 minutes. Before Saturday’s performance director Laura Wade told the audience to feel free to make noise and they took her up on that, creating an enjoyable experience for everybody on and off the stage.
The cast consisted on Molly Leatherman, Sara Williams, Wyatt Knapek, Hana Potter, Tracie Capalbo, Haley Capps, Katelynn Williams, Hunter Cummins, Cole Dunlop, Vivian George, Alexis Joshlin, Christine Villareal, Hadley Hathaway, Isabela Potter, Willy Nolberto, Taylor Shives, Millinda Vega, Savannah Stone, Carlie Stockenberg, Solymar Alvarez, Zackery King and Aiyjahlynn Torres.
Trace and Troy Hannon were the light technicians; Takaria Bullard handled the sound and the backstage technicians were Quinci Henderson and Victor Dossey.
