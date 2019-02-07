SEBRING — Dennis Mallen, the 49-year-old actor who lives in Sebring, said, “I’m a blessed man to do what I do and show God’s grace through my skill.”
Mallen has acted in an ESPN Monday football commercial and will be in the following productions this year: “Beauty is Skin Deep,” “Triggered” and “Survival of the Apocalypse.” “Beauty is Skin Deep” should be out by Valentine’s Day, he said.
Mallen believes that faith in God and discipline are essential to achieving goals in life. He sees God’s hand of blessing in his life. He was eight blocks away from the Twin Towers when they fell on Sept. 11, 2001 but he should have been only two blocks away, he said. “It was divine intervention that I was uptown,” Mallen said.
As he looked overhead, he saw the planes hit the towers. Thankfully, he had gone to a different gym that morning to work out because his workout partner was sick. If Mallen had gone to his normal gym, he would have been in the shadow of the first tower when it hit. He said, “It was all God.”
Although he sees God’s hand of intervention and blessing in his life, Mallen also believes in disciplining himself to achieve his goals. He has developed a routine where he only sleeps five to six hours a night so that he has 18 hours to make his dreams a reality. After he wakes up, he stretches, eats oatmeal, reads his affirmations and goals, and then reads a daily devotional from Joyce Meyers. If he doesn’t have an early call time to the set, he heads to the gym.
“I read two books a month, but I’d like to read four,” Mallen said. If a movie he is acting in is based on a book, he tries to read the book. Some of his favorite books include “The Power of Habit” and Brene Brown’s books on leadership. He believes that basic disciplines serve as building blocks for success.
“Human experience is generally negative,” Mallen said. “We have to work at it every day. We have to get over negative self talk.” Sometimes people beat themselves up and think they are not capable or good enough, he said. This type of negative self talk must be shut down and people must focus on their vision for the future.
“I have a vision board and goals, but a lot of success is God opening up doors,” Mallen said.
“How many people die with so much music left in their soul,” he said. “I’ve got a lot left and a lot more to do. Life is not just cherries and rainbows. Every time I’ve went through something, I’ve come out stronger.” His strength comes from his dependence on God and determination to make his life count.
“If opportunity knocks, you have to meet it halfway,” Mallen said. He views Sebring as a perfect place for meeting opportunities, because it is less than two hours from Orlando and Tampa and around three hours to Miami. He can drive to casting calls in various places from a central location.
Although it may seem odd for an actor to settle in Sebring, Mallen is a member of Grace Bible Church and attends Gold Gym six days a week. He seeks a stronger relationship with Christ and constantly strives to reach bigger and bigger goals. His smile is contagious and his upbeat, charismatic personality helps encourage those around him to start planning their own journey towards success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.