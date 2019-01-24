When you think of Florida, you may think of citrus. In Highlands County we live among the many orange groves. We are the third to fourth largest citrus producing county in the state, depending on the year.
We are also an agricultural county. Ranches, dairies, sod and tree farms and ornamental nurseries dot the landscape. We drive by them every day on our daily tasks and they mostly go unnoticed. Some of them are on the back roads of our rural county and rarely seen. If you love farming and are an inquisitive person you now have a chance to see the inter-workings of our counties finest industries.
UF/IFAS Extension, Highlands County has been offering Agriculture tours for some time. Those that attend them are always pleasantly surprised at the day’s activities. A favorite of all, are the steak lunches that the Cattleman’s Association cook for them right on the spot.
Usually the setting is a ranch, Kissimmee River, or a view of the Highlands County’s largest lake, Istokpoga. Stops include all of the above agriculture ventures and many more. The tour includes fertilizer plants, soil suppliers, and other support industries.
The tour season is here and the first tour is Thursday, Jan. 31. Considered our south tour, we first stop at Windmill Farms, a 100 acre grower of flowering perennials that are shipped throughout the United States. Growing around 5 million plants annually, you may have bought their plants at any number of stores across Florida and the southeast.
We then head to the southern end of or county to Howard Fertilizer where they explain the process behind gathering and mixing the nutrients that drive agriculture production. The third stop is at Windy Point Park on Lake Istokpoga where we’ll learn about the important ecosystems and water sheds that are so important to the agriculture of Highlands County. We’ll stay there for the Cattlemen’s steak dinner and then move on after lunch to Miller Farms a vegetable grower in the rich soils surrounding Lake Istokpoga.
Finally we head to the Sugar Sand Distillery. A unique distillery producing rum and other spirits from the sugar cane they grow right on location. You’ll be back at the Agriculture civic center in time for the local restaurant’s early bird specials. That is if you still aren’t filled up from your steak dinner.
Contact the Extension office at 863 402-6540 to sign-up for the tours. That’s the news from the Hometown Gardener. David Austin is the UF/IFAS Horticulture Agent for Highlands County. You can follow him on Facebook at his Hometown Gardener page. Or Email him at davidaustin@ufl.edu.
