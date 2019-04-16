AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County hopped on down to the Avon Park Child Development Center on Friday, April 12, to deliver Easter surprises to the children.
The club members handed out 103 Easter baskets filled with candy and toys that they assembled on Thursday for the kids. Nursing students from South Florida State College helped the club to fill the eggs on Wednesday.
One member played the Easter Bunny and visited with the kids and posed in pictures. Teachers and all the other day care staff were given a sweet treat from the club in appreciation for all their hard work that they do for the children.
This is an annual community service project done by the Aktion Club, which is a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis, that consists of adults with disabilities.
