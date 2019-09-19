Aktion Club of Highlands County members, from left, Andre Rushing, Bobby Brewington and Alex Lopez plant some plants around a shed at the Highlands County Moose Lodge 2492 in Avon Park. The Aktion Club volunteered to do a "Spruce The Moose" project at the Moose Lodge in Avon Park on Sept. 10-11. There were 12 different club members working four hours each day cleaning and sorting items in two sheds, planting plants, raking, sweeping and cleaning around the lodge.
