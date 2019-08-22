AVON PARK — How “sweet” it was to for Michael Sweet to win the Aktion Club of Highlands County Speech Contest on July 25 at the Highlands County Moose Lodge in Avon Park.
This was the first year for Sweet to enter the speech contest and he didn’t let his nerves get the best of him. He focused his speech on how Aktion Club has given him strength to be a better person to help serve his community.
This year’s theme for the speech contest was “Serving The Children.” Speeches only had to be four minutes. The Aktion Club, sponsored by Kiwanis Club, consists of adults with disabilities who do civic projects.
Others who participated in the local contest were Sara Canali placing second; Becky Anders, third; Annie Horn, fourth; and Herb Adkins, fifth.
Judges were Toastmasters Linda Udall and Paul Smith and Kiwanis representatives Joe Meyer and Michael Polatty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.