Five members participated in the Aktion Club of Highlands County Speech Contest. Those who participated are (seated, from left) Herb Adkins and Sara Canali; (back row, from left) contest judges Joe Meyer and Michael Polatty, speaker Annie Horn, judge Linda Udall, speaker Becky Anders, volunteer Clydean Gish, speaker Michael Sweet, and judge Paul Smith.

AVON PARK — How “sweet” it was to for Michael Sweet to win the Aktion Club of Highlands County Speech Contest on July 25 at the Highlands County Moose Lodge in Avon Park.

This was the first year for Sweet to enter the speech contest and he didn’t let his nerves get the best of him. He focused his speech on how Aktion Club has given him strength to be a better person to help serve his community.

This year’s theme for the speech contest was “Serving The Children.” Speeches only had to be four minutes. The Aktion Club, sponsored by Kiwanis Club, consists of adults with disabilities who do civic projects.

Others who participated in the local contest were Sara Canali placing second; Becky Anders, third; Annie Horn, fourth; and Herb Adkins, fifth.

Judges were Toastmasters Linda Udall and Paul Smith and Kiwanis representatives Joe Meyer and Michael Polatty.

