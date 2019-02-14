AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands will host a Sebring Strong Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St., Avon Park.
The club is collecting various items such as furniture, appliances, sporting goods, tools, outdoor furniture, some clothing, etc. to raise money for the Sebring Strong Survivors Fund. The club will donate 100 percent of all proceeds to this fund. The event will happen rain or shine. Donations accepted. Shoppers needed.
Everyone in the public is invited to do their part for the survivors by coming out to this sale. Anyone with items to donate can call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-452-1295, ext. 124 or 863-443-0438. The club can pick up items or items can be dropped off.
Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis, consists of adults with disabilities who like to help their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.