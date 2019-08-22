AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County assembled 38 military care packages Thursday, Aug. 15, to be sent to a U.S. Air Force squadron in Saudi Arabia.
Michael Paradise, of Lake Placid, shared with the club during its meeting at the Highlands County Moose Lodge #2494 in Avon Park some military memorabilia, pictures of his son TSgt Brandon Paradise and talked about his son’s squadron which is in Saudi Arabia until Christmas. The club decided to send the care packages since Michael’s brother, Bobby Paradise, is a member of the Aktion Club. Michael shared that this should be his son’s last tour overseas since he is preparing to retire from the Air Force.
“All of you guys and girls are an amazing bunch. You may not have served in the military but believe me when I say you all are their heroes,” Michael Paradise said. “When my son’s troop receives those packages, your entire Aktion Club will be talked about on the other side of the world.”
As Michael Paradise showed the memorabilia, Aktion Club member Gerald Bass said, “I liked the bullets that he brought to show us. That was cool.” He added, “I am glad we are helping our troops.”
The Military Care Package project touched Aktion Club member Beth Horn’s heart and it made her think of her dad who was in the service. “I’m so glad to help the U.S. troops to let them know we appreciate them,” she said. Horn wrote a personal note to put inside one of the boxes.
Members of the Highlands County Moose Lodge worked with the Aktion Club in assembling 38 care packages filled with personal care items, books, cards, snacks and personal letters from club members as well as a cover letter explaining the project to the air personnel. The club even assembled 10 packages for the women in the squad. Children affiliated with the American Legion Post 69 included patriotic pictures that they colored. The Legion also collected items for the boxes as well as the Moose Lodge.
Coffee News of FLA included a publication for the troops to read and the Highlands News-Sun provided comics. Thrivent Financial donated $250 to help with items needed to finish out the packages as well as packaging supplies.
Local dentist Paul Horton, DMD, in Sebring, and the Sebring Rotary Club assisted with the shipping of the care packages which were delivered to his office for shipping on Monday. The intent was to ship the packages out in time to arrive before Patriot Day, Sept. 11.
Taco Bell in Avon Park donated sauces so they can add flavoring to their MREs. The Moose Lodge donated snacks. Various other individuals and club members donated items to help with this project.
Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, consists of adults with disabilities.
