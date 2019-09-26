Special to Highlands Sun
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park put together a project on Sept. 18 to help the Aktion Club of Highlands County let the community know that they “rock.”
Moose Social Quarters Coordinator Bobbi Jo Dunford coordinated a rock painting project so each Aktion Club member could paint a positive message to put out into the community about their club. Several members worked at the Moose Lodge for two days in a “Spruce The Moose” project to help clean up the lodge.
“This club really rocks when it comes to getting things done in our community,” Dunford said.
Club members were so excited about creating their rock messages. They were given the challenge to find a location in the community to do a good deed and then place their rock at that site as a reminder that Aktion Club was there.
“I put my rock at AdventHealth after visiting one of our members who was there. We made her feel better,” Aktion Club member Becky Anders said.
As people in the community find the rocks, the club would like them to take a picture of themselves with the rock and post it on the Aktion Club of Highlands County Facebook page so they can see where their rocks land. The club then challenges the rock finders to pay it forward by doing one act of kindness and keep the rock rolling.
Aktion Club is a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. It consists of adults with disabilities who help their community. The club meets at the Moose Lodge every third Thursday of the month.
