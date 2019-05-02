It was an evening of celebrations at the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) Gallery in Avon Park, located in the Peter Powell Roberts (PPR) Museum of Art and Cultural Center, last Thursday April 25.
The highlight of the evening was the ‘Unveiling Ceremony’ of the Donor Tree Mural created by local artist, Marge Carney.
“The donor tree was a vision, a long time in coming,” explained retiring HCA President, Fred Leavitt. “It had to fit the environment and reflect the style of PPR. It had to be large enough to be respected, but not overpower the small space.”
The wall surrounding the elevator was chosen as visitors would only see it after viewing the beautiful works of art on display in the gallery.
Carney used to be a museum docent and told Leavitt that PPR influenced her work. After viewing her work at an exhibit, he know she was the artist to create the mural.
“She was reluctant at first as she had never done a mural before. We discussed where to locate it and reviewed some sketches. Marge agreed to do the mural for free and even provided the oil paints as well. It has exceeded our expectations,” said Leavitt.
“It took about 2-3 weeks; I was here almost every day,” said Carney. “It was quite a challenge, but also lots of fun.”
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson welcomed guests and gave the invocation. The city of Avon Park donated the seed money. On the mural, there is a plaque in the shape of an acorn, honoring their support.
The HCA is an organization that advocates for the arts and creates opportunities for artists of all disciplines and serves to educate on the importance of arts and culture.
The HCA was founded in 2001 by Goldie Ganich and Rose Bell. Leavitt became president in 2009 after the organization lost its way after the previous president, Jo Breener, passed away. They had no voice and was found to have been shortchanged hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funds.
“It was my immediate job to bring the arts and cultural community together, repopulate the HCA, educate the public and advocate for our share of tourist tax dollars,” said Leavitt.
The HCA is now a very successful alliance of artists of all types including painters, photographers, writers, musicians, sculptures, etc.
Leavitt is retiring as president and moving into a supportive role as he hands over the reins to Gaylin Thomas, an excellent choice to continue garnering community support and continuing to make HCA strong.
“Without Fred Leavitt and his love for the works of PPR, his passion and determination to share and preserve his paintings, none of this would exist. Thank you Fred for your continuous loyal and passionate service to the HCA and all of its members,” said Thomas. She presented Leavitt with a plaque honoring his years of service.
“HCA has a term limit and I think this is wise. New leadership skills are needed to keep the organization dynamic,” said Leavitt.
In addition to the unveiling the donor tree and Leavitt’s retirement party, there was also a welcome party for Thomas. The event was open to the public as are the monthly artist receptions for new exhibits.
“As you have probably heard me say, I fell in love with the work of PPR even before I knew about the HCA,” said Thomas. “The more I heard about the HCA, its position to disburse art tag monies and efforts to support the artists who create that art and culture — I could see its value and wanted to be involved.”
