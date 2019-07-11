SEBRING — Local spoken word artist, author, poet and singer, April Lee Fields will soon be heading out on a national tour with friends Swamp Rats.
Fields will be the supporting act for the “All Sebring” coast-to-coast tour.
We were first introduced to Fields late in 2017 when she had a series of spoken word performances at the since closed-down Brewster’s Coffeehouse. At that time she was performing in support of her then recently released book, “A Version Of You.”
Fields has been keeping herself quite busy since then.
“Probably six months a year I’ve been travelling. I went to Australia for three months, I love it there. I did a tour in Australia. I performed at three of Australia’s largest festivals. Up in Brisbane, one down in Tasmania and one in Melbourne. I did one in Victoria as well. I did some storytelling and music.
“I’ve been picking up musicians along the way for the last two years,” she said with a laugh. “It’s not idea. That’s why it’s really incredible to finally have some solid musicians that are on the same path as me that take it as seriously as I do.
“So I’ve been doing that. Then I came back here and I worked for three or four months. That’s when I got the job over at Faded. Then I went to England for three months. It had been about three years since I had been back there so I had a big family visit for a couple of months. I took my little sister as well.”
This past year has been particularly active for the world-travelling artist.
“I’ve been really busy this year. I work full time at Faded in the season and then I’ve been building Mon Crique (Wine Bar) for about three months with Tiffany (owner). So working at Mon Crique from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then going to Faded from 4 p.m. until midnight. We did that every single day for three months.
“Once it was ready we started doing shows here. I was still working full time and hanging out with these guys (Swamp Rats) and putting story and song shows together.
“During January, February and March we did one or two shows in each month. From April on I’ve had some recluse time. I’ve been working on recording my whole book as an audio book, which was a very big project. I am on the last 20 pages of 550.
“I’ve also compiled about a 200-page book of original poetry that I’ve put together in the last several months. It’s going to be like a sister piece to my book. I was writing the poetry book at the same time in kind of the same chronological order as ‘A Version Of You.’”
Although the book of poetry is finished, it is not yet available to the public.
“So you’ve got the poetry book, the audio book, and I’ve also been working on compiling an album of musical projects that I’ve done in the last couple of years. It is currently uploading as we speak.
“The CD is a compilation of all the random, weird little projects that I’ve done in the last two years.
When asked what’s next after the current tour, Fields spoke and laughed in her typically free-spirited way.
“I only plan my life in six months intervals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.