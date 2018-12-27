I have to admit right up front that I went into this movie very apprehensive. My expectations were not good; I assumed it was going to be terrible. It’s never a great idea to assume that about anything, but with the track record of the DC Extended Universe so far, how could I not?
This was to be the sixth movie in an attempt the recreate Marvel’s success for DC Comics characters on the big screen. It started with “Man of Steel,” a darker, more brooding take on Superman. That movie had its problems and has a lot of detractors but isn’t a complete failure.
It was followed up by “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which was a terrible movie in almost every way. Then came “Suicide Squad.” This movie was better than the previous one, but that wasn’t saying much. Plot holes and dumb writing plagued it.
After that we got the much-better received “Wonder Woman.” While keeping to a similarly drab color palette to the previous three movies, “Wonder Woman” left most of the similarities there and was not just a great movie, but a huge step forward for female-centric superhero movies.
But then last November we took a huge step backwards with the disappointing “Justice League.” A train wreck of a movie, it doesn’t hold up even a year later. It actually seems worse. Last year I rated “Justice League” a three out of five, but rewatching it now I have to think it’s more of a two, maybe even one.
In that movie, Aquaman is portrayed with a surfer guy attitude, like he just walked out “Point Break” or off Venice Beach. I found that a bit annoying and it did not fill me with hope for his solo movie.
But here we are at the “Aquaman” solo movie and it was…dare I say…a whole lot of fun.
Right off the top it hits my two most important criteria; “Aquaman” is fun to watch and I would definitely watch it again. Aquaman (Jason Momoa) has turned down the surfer talk and his scenes are all the better for it. Don’t misunderstand what I’m saying here, he still has fun with the role and is a fun character to watch. He’s just less annoying doing it.
The action scenes in this movie are often and almost all of them are great. There is an action sequence at the start of this movie with Aquaman inside a submarine versus pirates wielding automatic weapons that is just so much fun and also a bit intense.
And it’s not just action scene after action scene, although there are long stretches of that and I was happy with all of it. We do get scenes here and there where the story slows down to get character interactions and character building moments. Unfortunately, these are some of the weaker spots in the movie. The actors are all great and do a wonderful job with what they have, I just think the script could have been better here. Honestly though, the action stuff is so good and comes so fast that it’s hard to get invested in the slow stuff anyway. Director James Wan does a good job of keeping the movie moving and giving just the interactions we need before moving on the next action scene or epic set piece.
Yes, this movie is epic. We are told that there are seven underwater kingdoms and we get to see them all. Each one is visually unique and brings hundreds of soldiers to the table. The final action sequence has so much going on but it’s all a pleasure to watch.
The romance between Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) might be the biggest flaw of the movie. There was just no chemistry between the two leads. Otherwise, this was a fun movie and I recommend going to see it. It’s a good standalone DC movie and it’s a good Aquaman movie.
So, how does it rate against the other five movies?
I gave “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” 1 star.
I gave “Justice League” 3 stars then, would give 1 now.
I gave “Suicide Squad” 3 stars.
I gave “Man of Steel” 3 stars.
I gave “Wonder Woman” 5 stars.
And I give this movie 4 out of 5 stars.
“Aquaman” is rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language; and has a running time of 143 minutes.
