The DeSoto County Historical Society invites everyone to a centennial commemoration of the American Legion K Post 11 as part of their celebration of the history and heritage of southwest Florida at the 15th Annual Pioneer Day & BBQ. This family-fun festival is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat., March 16, at DeSoto Veterans Memorial Park, on State Road 70 just west of Arcadia.
Congress chartered the American Legion in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization, and the Post 11 was named for the Arcadia National Guard “Company K” unit that was mobilized into federal service in 1917. American Legion K Post 11 sponsored the first Arcadia Rodeo in 1929 to fund their clubhouse construction. This history and more will be on display at the event.
Heritage foods will be available, such as bodacious barbecue and pulled pork, cane syrup and local honey, homemade jams and jellies, strawberry shortcake, swamp cabbage, frozen yogurt and other special foods.
According to tradition, the City of Arcadia was named for Arcadia Albritton Coker because she baked a birthday cake, and she will tell her story on the stage along with another legendary character — Acrefoot Johnson. A giant for the times at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, he delivered the mail on foot between Fort Ogden and Fort Meade walking 65 miles in one day! Musical entertainment will include soloists and bands such as the Fiddle Crabs — an old-time string band playing tunes popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Demonstrators will show off their pioneer skills in wood carving and crafting, thread spinning, tatting, soap making, quilting, pine-needle basket weaving, butter churning— with biscuits to sample the butter—and more.
Many Historical Society volunteers will be dressed in period costume to help recreate Florida’s frontier when cattle roamed freely and people lived behind fences. Working and retired cowboys will inhabit a traditional “cow camp” and share stories about their way of life. Whip crackers will show off their expertise, and the “Cow Cavalry” — the local camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans — will demonstrate and display period weapons.
The “Discover History” area will feature many free hands-on activities for children including candle dipping, cane-pole fishing, dip-pen writing, orange juicing, washing clothes with a scrub board — plus plenty of old-fashioned games. In addition, Pine Level Methodist Church puppeteers will revive an old-time gospel music “sing,” and the DeSoto County Fire Department will help children understand how a fire destroyed downtown Arcadia in 1905 before the fire department existed.
The festival will also showcase animals, carriage rides, vintage automobiles, antique and flywheel engines, a classic fire truck, Florida authors and Florida artists, historical exhibits by area churches, neighboring historical societies, and other organizations.
For information, visit the Society’s Web site — www.historicdesoto.org — or call 863-266-5774.
