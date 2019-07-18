During the Apollo space program, 12 men walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972. Neil Armstrong was the first and Gene Cernan was the last to leave the lunar surface. Eight have died.
The first four moonwalkers were:
Apollo 11 (1969)
— Neil Armstrong. Died in 2012.
— Buzz Aldrin
Apollo 12 (1969)
— Charles “Pete” Conrad. Died in 1999.
— Alan Bean. Died in 2018.
