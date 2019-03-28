“We look forward to this show every year,” Betty Heim states. She’s one of The Artists’ Group (TAG) instructors, who conduct classes under the Corporate and Community Education Department of South Florida State College. “Our classes,” Heim continued, “provide both the residents of the area and seasonal visitors a chance to explore their creative instincts and enjoy the company of other people with similar interests.”
The event was held at the Artists’ Group Studio inside the Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park.
The public was invited to attend the event and enjoyed the pieces on display. Each attendant was asked to vote for a painting or ceramic sculpture that they particularly felt deserved the People’s Choice Award. This year the honor went to Hilma Sheehan, whose imaginative watercolor, “Morning Rush Hour” also won First Place in the Watercolor category.
Louise Weis, the Acrylics instructor, judged the entries in the Oil Painting division. “In these paintings, I looked for a good composition, technique and visual appeal to the viewer. There were many excellent works in this group.” First place in oils went to Gary Anderson for his landscape “Mountain and Serene River,” second place to Ann Reynolds for “Nancy and Louise” and third to Mariann Marlowe for her “Sandhill Chicks.”
The Watercolor division was well represented by students from Betty Heim’s classes during the season. “It was a difficult task”, Nancy Adams said of judging this group. Although Adams is the Oil Painting instructor, she also paints in watercolors, and is a Signature Member of both the Florida and Georgia Watercolor Societies.
“I know about the complexities of handling watercolors in an expressive and vibrant manner, and Betty’s students rose to the challenge in this show. Drawing on the lessons of pattern and imagination first produced by Matisse, she wanted them to explore exciting color and interesting imagery. The result were some wonderful paintings.” First place went to Hilma Sheehan, second to Joanne Cunningham and third place to Roger Daigle.
Technique and visual appeal in the Ceramics/Clay division were evident in all the pieces entered in the show. First place was awarded to Ann Marie Castelgrande, for her letter holder, second place went to Pattie Hibbs for her “Blue Bowl” and third place went to Bonnie Warren for her colorful koi plaque.
Betty McCarthy, who not only is the Clay instructor, also paints in several media, including acrylics. She judged the Acrylics category and selected Kevin Stenzel’s fish paining for first place, noting that the attention to detail and expert color application produced a painting that she felt was was visually stunning. Connie Frederick took second place honors, and Christine Schiaffo placed third.
The afternoon event was enjoyed by all who attended. Anyone interested in attending classes taught by the TAG artists are encouraged to visit the studio and speak to the artists. Upcoming class schedules are available in early fall. For more information, call the studio at 863-784-7346.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.