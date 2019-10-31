By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 2 when downtown Sebring comes alive with art, wine and music! The Highlands Art League presents their Art, Wine and Jazz Festival, one of the longest and continuously running art festivals in Florida.
This annual event was formerly known as Highlands Fine Arts & Crafts Festival, but was re-branded in 2018 to highlight everything Highlands County has to offer during this prestigious event. It draws thousands of people to the Circle.
This is a juried art event with prize money awarded. Featured judges include Andrea Goodson and Kim Mortimer.
“We’ll have 50-plus artists, plus an equal number of vendors on Commerce and Culinary Street in addition to Children’s Street,” said Janell Marmon, HAL’S new director. “Select wines from American Vineyards will be on sale in two different locations.”
There will be something for everyone including barbecue, burgers, seafood, Aussie cuisine, flavored popcorn and ice cream. Children’s Street activities include a strolling magician, painting, hat making, face painting and much more.
Besides all the wonderful art and crafts vendors, there will be some pretty great entertainment as well. Those scheduled so far include Take Five, Julie Black and Her Band and the Sebring High School Jazz Band.
“We also have a local martial arts studio doing demos and Dance Unlimited will be performing,” said Marmom. “We’ve tried to mix in a bit of local talent as well to showcase the arts in the Highlands.”
Emerging Artists from the high school will be on site. The Clovelly House artists will be doing demos as well. (The Clovelly House is the green house on Lakeview Drive that is part of the HAL Village). The Clovelly House and Gift Shop will have a grand opening on Nov. 15.
“The Sebring Raceway will be on Commerce Street with one of their cars and information on their season.”
The Sebring Art, Wine & Jazz Festival is presented by HAL, (a non-profit 501c3 organization). The Festival is dedicated to producing a free arts and cultural event for Highlands County residents and visitors. All festival proceeds benefits the Highlands Art League.
Don’t pass up the opportunity to enjoy this free festival, in a family-friendly environment, in downtown Sebring.
“Our goal, like that of the CRA, is to bring people downtown to discover all that Historic Downtown Sebring has to offer. I hope this year’s festival accomplishes that goal and that people will shop for art, visit the downtown businesses and Chamber members, stop in at a food truck, create art with their kids, listen to a little jazz and have a great time!”
