AVON PARK — The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center, 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park, Fla. is pleased to present, “The Florida Stewards, A Photographic Essay” by Dustin Angell.
Artist’s reception Saturday, March 2, from noon to 2 p.m. Guitar instrumentals by Kenny Summers, refreshments and Peter Powell Roberts print raffle, will be available and open to the public. Free admission. The exhibit will be up through the month of March.
Dustin Angell is an environmental educator and conservation photographer living and working in the headwaters of Florida’s Everglades. He is the Director of Education at Archbold Biological Station in Venus, Fla.
Dustin is the Past President of the League of Environmental Educators in Florida (LEEF) and the recipient of the Outstanding Educator Award from the Florida Chapter of the Wildlife Society.
He holds a Bachelors of Fine Arts from Alfred University. As an artist, Dustin uses photography to document the science and conservation challenges of the region and the people trying to solve them.
Dustin will be presenting a selection of works from an ongoing photography project called “The Florida Stewards.” For the last five years, Dustin has been making portraits and documenting the work of biologists and other conservation professionals. The project highlights ecological science and conservation projects in the Headwaters of the Florida Everglades.
For more information, contact Fred Leavitt at info@heartlandculturalalliance.org or by phone at 863-402-8238.
Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center is dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of the work of Florida Master Artist Peter Powell Roberts (1926-2014). It is also a venue for regional artists, musicians and writers as well as an art education center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.