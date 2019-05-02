The end of a film series is usually an exciting time. You’ve been following the same characters for two, three or sometimes even eight films and you look forward to seeing how the story ends and which characters ride off into the sunset happily ever after or give their life to save others.
But Marvel, never one to do anything traditional, has brought us “Avengers: Endgame,” the final piece of a 22-film story that started way back in 2008. Over the past 11 years we have followed the adventures of these superheroes: Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johanssen), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Okoye (Danai Gurira), War Machine/James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and newest Avenger, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).
Of course, those are just the heroes who survived the “snap” of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the previous film. Along with characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) these heroes are tasked with trying to undo the snap and bring their friends back along with the half of all living creatures that vanished that terrible day.
More than 20 other characters from “Black Panther” to “Doctor Strange” to “Guardians of the Galaxy” were lost that day.
The film drops you into a very emotional moment that takes place during the previous film, but one we never got to see. It’s a gut punch that I wasn’t expecting and sets the stakes for this film, if it wasn’t dire enough.
The remaining Avengers, now with the help of Captain Marvel, decide that the only play is to find Thanos and put an end to him and hopefully use the Infinity Stones in his possession to bring back those who were lost.
Thus starts a wild ride that has plenty of laughs and just as much emotion. There’s also plenty of fan service to be found. “Avengers: Endgame” feels like not just the culmination of 11 years worth of storytelling, but a love letter to fans. The amount of love and respect that the writers and directors have for these characters is obvious in every scene of this film.
There were things that people had guessed at or assumed would be included. But what was unexpected and wonderful was the way these things were addressed. I had such a great time watching this movie from start to finish. Some moments I was literally on the edge of my seat and others I may have teared up a little.
There was plenty of talk leading up to the release of “Avengers: Endgame” about when to go to the restroom. My suggestion is to plan not to. Go ahead of time. At no point did I feel as if I could tear myself away from what was happening on screen.
I loved this film even more than I loved “Avengers: Infinity War,” and I loved that film. It’s a brilliant piece of cinema that should be viewed by anyone who has enjoyed a Marvel film in the past 10 years. There will never be anything like it again. There’s good reason this made over $1 billion opening weekend.
I gladly give this film 5 out of 5 stars. Easily one of the best Marvel films.
“Avengers: Endgame” is rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language; with a running time of 182 minutes.
